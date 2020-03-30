Linda Lusardi's husband reveals she's 'finally home' after coronavirus battle

Linda Lusardi is "finally home" following her battle with coronavirus, her husband has revealed.

The former Dancing On Ice star and her husband Sam Kane were admitted to hospital with the virus earlier this month.

At the start of last week (March 23), Sam said Linda was 'at death's door' with the disease.

Linda Lusardi was admitted to hospital with the virus earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Linda Lusardi 'has beaten coronavirus'

However, on Wednesday, March 25, Sam said she was very slowly "moving forwards" with her recovery.

Now, he's revealed Linda is finally home and thanked NHS staff for looking after his wife.

What did he say?

Sam wrote on his Facebook page: "It’s with absolute joy that I can tell you my girl is finally at home. She’s on the sofa with a nice cup of tea and Dexter on her lap.

"[Linda's] doing great. She’s battled through this hell and with God’s grace has thankfully come out other side.

"The miracle workers at the hospital have been just incredible. Words will never do justice for how we feel and our gratitude to them."

He continued: "It’s thanks to them that we now have our family back together. Once again.

"Your love and prayers, I’m certain have been helping us all through this, especially Linda. It’s heaven to have my beautiful baby home.

"I can take the reins now and be her carer. She’s home.

Thank you so very much. My love and Linda’s love goes out to all of you."

She’s battled through this hell and With God’s grace has thankfully come out other side.

Last week, Sam revealed Linda was making a recovery.

He said on his Facebook page: "My beautiful girl has dropped her oxygen intake today which is amazing news.

"She's still got a long way to go but these baby steps are on a roll now.

Linda Lusardi is "finally home," her husband Sam Kane revealed (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

"I truly believe she's beaten the virus now and her body is concentrating on healing itself after the battle. She's a fighter and she will win this."

Linda also shared a photo from her hospital bed and thanked the NHS staff.

What did she say?

She said: "Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind words. My beautiful hubby Sam @toffee1968 went home from hospital today to carry on recovering.

"We both tested positive with the virus. I still have a way to go yet but I’m holding in there.

"The NHS staff have been amazing so scary for them on the front line. Their kindness keeps making me cry. Love to you all and keep safe."

Read more: Linda Lusardi 'getting stronger', husband Sam Kane updates

Linda first revealed she was struggling with coronavirus to a Twitter follower who had asked her to send a video mesasge to her grandad.

The former Emmerdale actress later updated followers revealing she had "never felt this ill ever" and that she "wouldn't wish it on anyone".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.