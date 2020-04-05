Linda Lusardi shares update with fans after coronavirus battle

Linda Lusardi is all smiles after being allowed home from hospital following her frightening fight with coronavirus.

Former Emmerdale star Linda, 61, ended up on oxygen and a drip at the end of last month after being struck down with deadly COVID-19.

The star's husband, former Brookside actor Sam Kane, even described Linda as "at death's door" at her worst.

But thankfully, Linda is now back in her own bed after making a good recovery from the bug.

Taking to Instagram, the former Dancing On Ice contestant has shared a lovely picture of herself smiling.

She told her followers: "So good to be home. Keep safe. Stay in and try to keep positive in this troubled time."

She also posted a photo of flowers and said she's enjoying the sunshine in her garden.

Linda wrote: "This sunshine is such a tonic. I can feel it helping me to get better.

"Must be the vitamin D."

Fans' relief

Fans are delighted to see Linda looking so well after such a hairy few weeks.

One wrote: "So nice to see you smiling and on the mend .

"It's good to see a positive instead of a wave of negative and depressing news. Keep smiling and keep safe."

Another added: "Well pleased that you are out of hospital, speedy recovery, you and your family take care and stay safe."

A third penned: "So lovely to see your beautiful face smiling after all you have been through."

Linda first revealed that she and Sam had come down with coronavirus on March 20, 2020.

Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind words. My @samkane1968 went home from hospital today to carry on recovering. We both tested positive with the virus. I still have a way to go yet The NHS staff have been amazing Their kindness keeps making me cry. Love to you all — Linda Lusardi (@lusardiofficial) March 23, 2020

She was admitted to hospital a few days later and Sam sent a worrying message saying that he too had been hit hard.

'At death's door'

Writing on social media, Sam said: "I can’t stress enough that this is not 'just a flu bug'.

"I’ve watched this take my girl to death’s door.

"I’ve felt it take me there. It’s a cruel, vile, remorseless, relentless, dark sickness. It was like three hands.

"One that’s strangling you. One pushing your face down as it does. The other one ripping your heart out of your chest and it just doesn’t stop... for days."

Linda was hooked up to an oxygen mask and, four days later, Sam gave an equally worrying update.

He said: "She’s still far from well and nowhere near out of the woods. Send your thoughts, Your love, your prayers and your positivity to her.

"She needs all the help she can get right now."

On the mend

Thankfully, by March 28, Sam was able to give fans some good news.

My beautiful girl @lusardiofficial is getting better and stronger by the minutes. Huge thanks to all of the NHS staff who have given everything to help this happen. You’re truly awesome. #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe Thank you so much for all your amazing messages. Xx — Sam Kane (@samkane1968) March 28, 2020

"My beautiful girl @lusardiofficial is getting better and stronger by the minutes," he said.

"Huge thanks to all of the NHS staff who have given everything to help this happen. You’re truly awesome. #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe."

Tweeting today (Sunday April 4, 2020), Linda said: "Thank you at to NHS. They really did save my life."

