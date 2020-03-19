Linda Lusardi 'extremely ill' with coronavirus

Linda Lusardi is battling killer bug coronavirus, she has told her fans.

The 61-year-old, who appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2008, and is one of the most successful ever Page 3 glamour models, has been 'extremely ill' for the past few days.

The mum of two, who also played Carrie Nicholls in ITV soap Emmerdale between 2007 and 2008, revealed the news after one of her Twitter followers requested she wish their grandfather a happy birthday.

Linda Lusardi has revealed she has coronavirus Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Linda politely declined, explaining that she was struggling with COVID-19.

"Sorry Kerry. I am extremely ill with Corona at the moment," she wrote.

Linda isn't the first celeb to reveal they have contracted coronavirus.

Idris Elba has been self-isolating after coronavirus diagnosis (Credit: Cover Images)

On Monday evening, Luther star Idris Elba revealed he had been diagnosed and was self-isolating.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

In a follow-up message to fans on Wednesday (March 18), the 47-year-old actor revealed he got tested after learning he had been in close contact with someone else who had been diagnosed.

I have been out of contact with everyone since. The early testing is the way we need to approach this.

He disclosed in a social media video: "I was told that someone I had been in contact with had tested positive.

"I'm on location, about to start filming and the news breaks that this person, who is also in the public eye, had tested positive.

"My job made me test immediately. I had to test because it meant putting a lot of people at risk who I was working with on a new film.

"We were really lucky to get tested really quickly. I quarantined myself and have been here ever since.

"I wasn't showing any symptoms but I am very glad I made that decision to get tested.

"I have been out of contact with everyone since. The early testing is the way we need to approach this.

"It's hard to say when I contracted the disease. I was exposed to it from March 4th."

Tom Hanks is resting up as he fights coronavirus (Credit: Splash)

Last Thursday (March 12) Hollywood star Tom Hanks announced that he and wife Rita Wilson had both been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Forrest Gump legend, who is currently shooting in Australia, wrote on Instagram: "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

