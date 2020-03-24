Linda Lusardi on oxygen and drip as she battles coronavirus

Linda Lusardi's husband has revealed that she is on oxygen and "needs all the help she can get" after she confirmed they both have coronavirus.

Former Brookside actor Sam Kane explained on Facebook: "No real change in Linda today, I’m afraid.

"She’s been the same since last night. Still on oxygen and still on a drip, very poorly.

"She’s eating and drinking regularly. Just needs her oxygen levels to start taking care of themselves before the next big push can happen.

"She’s still far from well and nowhere near out of the woods. Send your thoughts, Your love, your prayers and your positivity to her.

"She needs all the help she can get right now.

"She’s fighting and she is winning. Thank you for all of your amazing and kind messages. So much love. Sam."

He then went on to tell a concerned fan: "Still a long way to go but all in the right direction. Poor girl has been to hell and back.

"She's making small steps but she's recovering. She's still some way from being right but I'm sure out of the woods now."

Earlier yesterday Linda shared a picture of her in her hospital bed, praising the "amazing" NHS staff who have been looking after her.

She wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind words. My beautiful hubby Sam went home from hospital today to carry on recovering.

"We both tested positive with the virus. I still have a way to go yet but I’m holding in there.

"The NHS staff have been amazing, so scary for them on the front line. Their kindness keeps making me cry. Love to you all and keep safe."

Linda first revealed that she and husband Sam had come down with the virus five days ago (March 20) and was finally admitted to hospital a couple of days later.

The former glamour model told fans that she'd "never felt so ill".

Linda Lusardi appears getting better after being hospitalised with Covid-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam admitted that, at its worst, Linda was at "death's door".

He shared on social media: "I can’t stress enough that this is not 'just a flu bug'. I’ve watched this take my girl to death’s door.

"I’ve felt it take me there. It’s a cruel, vile, remorseless, relentless, dark sickness. It was like three hands.

"One that’s strangling you. One pushing your face down as it does. The other one ripping your heart out of your chest and it just doesn’t stop... for days.

"Please stop going out. Passing this around will mean it just takes longer till we’re back to normal. Please stay safe people."

Yesterday, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the country under strict instructions in the hope of avoiding the virus spreading further.

