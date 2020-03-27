Linda Lusardi 'has beaten coronavirus' her husband Sam Kane has said in his latest update.

The former Emmerdale actress was admitted to hospital last week as she battled the disease and Sam revealed she was "at death's door".

However, on Wednesday (March 25) Sam told she was very slowly "moving forwards" with her recovery.

Linda Lusardi 'has beaten' coronavirus, says husband in latest update

Sam has now given a further update and said he thinks she is healing and "on the mend".

I truly believe she's beaten the virus.

Writing on his Facebook page, where he has been giving regular updates, Sam began by praising the salute to the NHS last night.

"What a truly stunning moment that was. Hearing so many people cheering and sending absolute love to the people who are saving so many lives. Right now, was spellbinding.

"The NHS staff have been and continue to be the heroes in all of this."

Sam then gave an update on Linda's condition: "My beautiful girl has dropped her oxygen intake today which is amazing news.

"She's still got a long way to go but these baby steps are on a roll now.

"I truly believe she's beaten the virus now and her body is concentrating on healing itself after the battle. She's a fighter and she will win this."

Linda and Sam are both on the mend

The former Brookside actor once again thanked all of Linda's supporters for their well wishes as well as the staff at the hospital looking after her.

"Your messages and prayers are incredible," he said. "Your support has been so strong and wonderful and I thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart.

"The most enormous Thank You to all of the NHS staff who continue to help get my girl back to health.

You're all angels.

"To all of our close and dear friends who have sent so much love and support and helped over and above. I love you all. Thank you."

Both Linda and Sam were admitted to hospital last week as they fought the disease, but Sam was soon released.

Linda is a little brighter, according to Sam

Sam's regular updates on Linda's coronavirus battle

Former Brookside actor Sam's regular social media posts have been keeping fans up to date with Linda's condition.

On Wednesday he wrote: "I have the angels with me helping to heal my girl.

"Along with all of your amazing love and prayers she appears, so very slowly to be at least a little brighter in herself.

"The oxygen is still a problem and her blood pressure is low, but she isn't moving backwards," he said.

Linda has also shared a picture from her hospital bed thanking fans for their "kind words" as she battles back to health.

Linda first revealed she was struggling with coronavirus to a Twitter follower who had asked her to send a video mesasge to her grandad.

The former glamour model said she was unable to do anything due to being ill with the disease.

She updated followers revealing she had "never felt this ill ever" and that she "wouldn't wish it on anyone".

