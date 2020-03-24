Linda Lusardi 'holding in there' as she tests positive for coronavirus

Linda Lusardi has updated her worried fans after she was admitted to hospital with suspected coronavirus.

Sharing a picture from her hospital bed, the former Dancing On Ice and Emmerdale star confirmed both she and husband Sam Kane had tested positive.

She wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind words. My beautiful hubby Sam went home from hospital today to carry on recovering.

"We both tested positive with the virus. I still have a way to go yet but I’m holding in there.

"The NHS staff have been amazing, so scary for them on the front line. Their kindness keeps making me cry. Love to you all and keep safe.

Yesterday Sam said Linda was "at death's door" amid her battle with the coronavirus.

Now, Sam has shared an update on their health on Monday, March 23, and called the virus "vile" and "relentless".

He wrote on Facebook: "I can’t stress enough that this is not ‘just a flu bug’. I’ve watched this take my girl to death’s door.

"I’ve felt it take me there. It’s a cruel, vile, remorseless, relentless, dark sickness. It was like three hands.

"One that’s strangling you. One pushing your face down as it does.

It’s a cruel, vile, remorseless, relentless, dark sickness.

"The other one ripping your heart out of your chest and it just doesn’t stop... for days.

"Please stop going out. Passing this around will mean it just takes longer till we’re back to normal. Please stay safe people.

"Two weeks away from anyone else outside your family should see this gone. It’s that simple. Please stay in."

Last week, Sam said in a post on Facebook: "To all who know us. Linda and I have been taken to hospital and will be tested for COVID-19 at some point very soon.

"We are both stable but very ill.

"Thank you for all of your messages of support. Could I please ask that you hold off from any messaging at this time.

"Your concern means the world to us. Prayers and positivity in abundance please, if you have time. Thank you all. Stay safe."

Former Emmerdale actress Linda has also spoke about her condition on social media with her followers.

She tweeted last week: "I want to thank you all for your good wishes. Sam and I have had COVID-19 symptoms and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

"We are taking it one day at a time, that's all we can do. But let me tell you we've never felt this ill, EVER!

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone.

"So stay safe everyone and follow the advice of the experts - please take care of yourselves, loved ones and each other."

