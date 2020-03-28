Linda Lusardi 'getting stronger', husband Sam Kane updates

Linda Lusardi is 'getting stronger' in her coronavirus battle, her husband Sam Kane has revealed.

The former Emmerdale actress was admitted to hospital last week as she battled the disease and Sam revealed she was "at death's door".

However, on Thursday (March 26) Sam told how she had beaten the illness.

Linda Lusardi has beaten coronavirus

Linda Lusardi being bossy amidst coronavirus

Now Sam has revealed in one of his regular Facebook updates that his beloved wife is "back to bossing" him around!

He wrote: "I'm happy to say that Linda is doing really well.

"She's getting stronger and stronger as the days go by. Still a long way from well but much closer to it than my last post.

"Her spirits are up and she's back to bossing me about so that's massive."

Sam then told how all the "messages, your prayers, your love and support have been so incredibly helpful through all of this.

"I've told Linda all about your messages and she says a huge thank you to you all. She absolutely knows it's helped."

He then went on to thank his "spiritual healers" before adding: "The light is in sight my pals. I'm so happy to tell you this. Thank you, thank you. Thank you."

Sam once again praised the NHS for their incredible support.

Linda and Sam are both on the mend

Both Linda and Sam were admitted to hospital last week as they fought the disease, but Sam was soon released.

Sam's regular updates on Linda's coronavirus battle

Former Brookside actor Sam's regular social media posts have been keeping fans up to date with Linda's condition.

On Wednesday he wrote: "I have the angels with me helping to heal my girl.

"Along with all of your amazing love and prayers she appears, so very slowly to be at least a little brighter in herself.

"The oxygen is still a problem and her blood pressure is low, but she isn't moving backwards," he said.

And by Friday he revealed: "I truly believe she's beaten the virus now and her body is concentrating on healing itself after the battle. She's a fighter and she will win this."

Linda shared a picture from her hospital bed thanking fans for their "kind words" as she battles back to health.

Linda first revealed she was struggling with coronavirus to a Twitter follower who had asked her to send a video mesasge to her grandad.

The former glamour model said she was unable to do anything due to being ill with the disease.

She updated followers revealing she had "never felt this ill ever" and that she "wouldn't wish it on anyone".

