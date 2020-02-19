Liam Payne's sister sparks concern as she says she's 'worried' about him

Liam Payne's sister has sparked concern after admitting she is "worried" about him on Twitter.

Ruth, 29, took to the social media site to reveal her worries about the "negativity" he faces every day.

Referencing the tragic death of Caroline Flack - who took her own life on Saturday - Ruth told her followers to "be kind" to each other.

Liam's sister says she worries about him (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

She wrote: "Just wanted to say in the shadows of what happened the weekend, please #bekind to each other and everyone on here and if you need support, please reach out and talk to someone, anyone, but please remember you are all needed in this life."

It makes me worry if he's strong enough to take that much negativity in public daily.

In another tweet, Ruth continued: "I don't use Twitter a lot anymore as this is the darkest place I've seen in the past in regards to comments about my brother and everyday it makes me worry if he's strong enough to take that much negativity in public daily, so it really is such a personal message #bekind."

She concluded her messages writing: "So spread happiness, be funny without hurting peoples feelings and push each other to succeed."

Fans were concerned following Ruth's tweets with one person replying: "Please let @LiamPayne know how amazing he is. He's such a sweet down to earth person and deserves nothing but love."

Another said: "Please tell Liam that not all of us are like that. So many of us love him and will keep supporting him."

A third wrote: "Please tell your brother that we love him very much, it is so important to us and we just want to see him happy."

Last year, former One Direction singer Liam, 26, opened up about his mental health during an interview with SAS: Who Dares Wins Chief Instructor Ant Middleton.

In Sky One's Ant Middleton And Liam Payne: Straight Talking, Liam said: "For some certain circumstances I’m quite lucky to be here still.

"There are times when that level of loneliness and people getting into you every day, it’s like, ‘When will this end?’ That’s almost nearly killed me a couple of times."

Liam found fame in One Direction (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When Ant asked Liam if we wanted to act on it, the singer replied: "Yeah, when I’ve been in a bad place. It’s one hundred per cent, you know.

"There’s no point denying it — it’s definitely been on the menu a couple of times in my life."

Liam found fame as a member of the boy band One Direction and made his debut as a singer when he auditioned for The X Factor in 2008.

