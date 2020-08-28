Liam Payne ‘engaged’ after proposing to girlfriend Maya Henry with a ‘£3 million diamond ring’

Former One Direction star has reportedly proposed to girlfriend Maya Henry.

Liam, 26, and Texan-born model Maya, 20, have been dating for two years.

Before Maya, Liam’s most significant relationship was with former Girls Aloud star Cheryl.

The pair share son Bear, who is three.

News that Liam Payne had proposed to Maya emerged last night when the couple enjoyed dinner in London (Credit: Splash News)

Is Liam Payne engaged?

Last night (August 27), Liam and Maya enjoyed a romantic meal at London’s upmarket Novikov restaurant.

And it was there that the singer appeared to confirm that he had recently got down on one knee and asked Maya to marry him.

Pictured outside the restaurant, Maya appeared to be wearing a blinding diamond ring on her engagement finger.

Maya and Liam are very happy together.

And, reports suggest that it cost Liam a whopping £3 million.

Once inside the restaurant, loved-up Maya was said to be proudly showing off her engagement ring.

With a ring like that – a gorgeous huge square diamond – who can blame her!

Maya’s gorgeous engagement ring is said to have cost Liam £3 million (Credit: Splash News)

It’s thought that Liam proposed to Maya during lockdown and comes after rumours that the couple had split earlier this year.

Instead, a friend of the couple told the Daily Mail they were taking their relationship off social media.

“Very happy”

“Maya and Liam are definitely still a couple and are very happy together,” the pal said.

They added: “Both have been taking time off social media and enjoying each other’s company away from the spotlight.”

Liam has previously opened up about life with Maya.

Posting a picture of the couple cuddling to Instagram last September, he paid tribute to his then-girlfriend.

Thanking Maya for her support as he released his single Stack It Up, he said: “Last but not least this one, @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is.”

The couple have been together for two years (Credit: Splash News)

More bad news for Cheryl

The engagement news will no doubt come as a bit of a blow to ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

It’s been a tough week for the star, who broke her silence over former bandmate Sarah Harding’s breast cancer diagnosis.

Revealing her upset on Twitter, Cheryl posted a simple broken heart emoji as the new broke.

