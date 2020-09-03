Liam Payne breaks silence on engagement to Maya Henry

Liam Payne has broken his silence on his engagement to Texan-born model Maya Henry.

The One Direction star, 27, confirmed that he and Maya, 20, are set to tie the knot.

What did Liam Payne say?

Liam Payne and Maya will tie the knot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Appearing on Good Morning America, Liam was congratulated by the host on his engagement.

“Thank you, we’re just really happy,” he responded.

“The last week I’ve had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it feels like a lot of firsts for me actually, which is great!”

A MASSIVE congratulations to @LiamPayne on his recent engagement and new music! https://t.co/Heoq1nSeiT pic.twitter.com/Hd7WP9rfqj — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 3, 2020

Liam shares son Bear, three, with singer Cheryl, who he was in a relationship with for two years.

They split up in 2018, and he started dating Maya last year.

Liam reportedly proposed to Maya in London (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Liam Payne propose to Maya?

Last week, rumours that Liam had proposed to Maya gained traction.

The couple were spotted in London, with Maya wearing a huge diamond engagement ring.

Liam and Maya reportedly enjoyed a romantic meal at London’s upmarket Novikov restaurant.

The singer then appeared to confirm that he asked Maya to marry him.

Cheryl wants to make changes (Credit: Hewitt/SplashNews.com)

What has Cheryl been up to?

Elsewhere, Liam’s ex, Cheryl, was said to be feeling ‘fed up and lonely’ after isolating at home with Bear during lockdown.

An insider told Heat magazine: “As amazing as it’s been with Bear, it’s hard work and having nothing to plan or look forward to has really affected her.

“Bear, like any three-year-old, can be very demanding.”

Cheryl and Liam believed the risk was too high for him to travel from his London home to visit his son.

Consequently, he missed the lad’s third birthday.

“Yeah, it was a really tough call to make to not go down for his birthday,” he told GMB.

“But I discussed it with Cheryl and we just thought it was the best option.”

