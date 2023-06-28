Lewis Capaldi’s beautiful actress girlfriend rushes to his side amid ‘difficult time’ following Glastonbury performance

Lewis Capaldi is reportedly being supported by his girlfriend following his Glastonbury performance.

Last weekend, the Scottish singer was helped by the crowd after struggling to sing his hit song Someone You Loved. Last September, Lewis revealed he has Tourette’s and announced earlier this year that he was taking a break from touring as he adjusted to the condition.

The beautiful moment on Saturday (June 24) saw Lewis’ fans sing the song as he emotionally watched on.

The Glastonbury crowd helped Lewis sing (Credit: BBC)

Lewis Capaldi girlfriend

Lewis, 26, broke his silence this week. He thanked Glastonbury “for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for the amazing messages afterwards”.

Now, according to a source, Lewis has his actress girlfriend Ellie MacDowall by his side and she’s supporting him through the “really difficult” time. The insider told the MailOnline: “Lewis needs to be around those who love him at the moment and Ellie is supporting and comforting him through this really difficult time.

“He absolutely adores her. She wasn’t at Glastonbury but his parents were, along with his very supportive team that he has around him. As soon as he got home, Ellie made sure she was here for him.”

ED! has contacted reps for Lewis for comment. A rep for Ellie had no comment to make.

It comes after Lewis issued a statement on his social media accounts after his Glastonbury set. On Saturday, Lewis performed at the festival.

Lewis’ Tourette’s diagnosis sees him suffering from tics. During his Glastonbury performance, his tics were visible and at some moments he struggled to sing.

Lewis has Tourette’s (Credit: BBC)

However, the crowd stepped in during Someone You Loved and sang along leaving Lewis looking emotional.

Speaking on Instagram, Lewis said: “I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury

Fans supported Lewis in the comments. One person said: “Everyone will still be here when you’re ready. Take as much time as you need. We aren’t going anywhere.”

Another wrote: “Your performance at Glastonbury was one of my highlights of the weekend there. Your vulnerability and honesty makes your performance so real.”

