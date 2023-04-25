Mum of missing Levi Davis has hit out at Spanish police’s “drowning” theory as the search for the 25-year-old continues.

Rugby union player Levi was last seen in Barcelona in October of last year.

Levi has been missing since October (Credit: ITV)

Development in missing Levi Davis case?

Levi, who has now been missing for almost six months, was last seen in the Hard Rock Cafe in Barcelona on October 29, 2022.

His passport was found in the area in November 2022.

His mum, Julie, travelled to Barcelona last Sunday to retrace his steps.

However, the following day, Spanish police confirmed their belief that Levi had drowned in the city’s port the morning after he had last been seen. They told Julie that four staff members aboard a cruise ship spotted a person in the water, shouting for help in English at 6.30am.

The person in the water was reportedly wearing a light-coloured T-shirt. Levi was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt eight hours earlier after he was spotted on CCTV.

Levi’s mum hit out at the Spanish police (Credit: ITV)

Mum of missing Levi Davis hits out at Spanish police

The Spanish police reportedly explained that a lifebuoy had been thrown out to the person. However, a subsequent police and coastguard search found nothing.

Following the Spanish police’s theory, Levi’s mum, Julie, broke her silence in a statement.

“The investigation is still very much ongoing and we are hoping that the port police will authorise and carry out a further search of the waters and other inaccessible areas of the port,” the statement said.

“We would like to thank the Mosso d’Esquadra and the British Consulate in Barcelona for their continued hard work.”

Julie Davis has hit out at Spanish police (Credit: ITV)

Julie Davis slams police

However, now, speaking to The Sun, Julie has hit out at Spanish police. Julie has questioned why the drowning theory hadn’t been mentioned earlier.

“Why is this information about the cruise ship staff only coming months later?” she said.

Julie then continued, saying: “I don’t know what to believe anymore. I know the Spanish police can be slow but I can’t make head nor tail of it. There’s lots of answers to questions that I need to know.”

Why is this information about the cruise ship staff only coming months later?

“It’s disheartening when you ask police questions and get very limited feedback They say, ‘We can’t tell you that because it will jeopardise the case. It’s been a total emotional rollercoaster. The way the evidence is pointing isn’t good but without a body, there’s just no way of knowing what’s happened,” she then said.

