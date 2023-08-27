British mother pleads for help to save son, four, dying of leukemia: ‘We don’t have long’

A British mother is pleading for help after she was told her four-year-old son was dying of leukemia. A week ago she created a GoFundMe page in order to raise enough money to get treatment in Washington.

Amy Ramsey found out that her son, Dillon, was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just one. Even though he was given a 93% cure rate, Dillon has been on quite a journey regarding his health.

While he spent two years having chemotherapy, he relapsed in August 2022. “He had a bone marrow transplant at Christmas last year and relapsed again in March this year. He had Car T cell therapy in May this year,” Amy explained on Dillon’s GoFundMe page.

Dillon was given a 93% cure rate after he was diagnosed (Credit: GoFundMe)

GoFundMe page for her son with leukaemia aims to raise £1m

Amy revealed that she recently found out that Dillon has relapsed again in his bone marrow. The tragic news is that there are no more treatment options in the UK. While the chances of him being cured are now very slim, she is not giving up.

Even though it has to be self-funded, Amy is hoping she can take her son to Washington for a trial that starts in October. “We don’t have long to raise money,” she said.

“Dillan should not have to go through this, he is the most precious, kind, amazing little boy with the funniest character,” Amy continued. “I can’t bear the thought of losing him, we need as much help financially as we can get.”

Amy is hoping she can take her son to Washington for a trial open (Credit: GoFundMe)

‘PLEASE HELP SAVE HIM’

While the target set is for £1 million, Amy has already has already raised over £308,000.

“PLEASE HELP SAVE HIM,” she pleaded. “Together as a community we found him a match last year, now we need your help to find him a cure!”

You can donate to her GoFundMe page here.

