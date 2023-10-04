The ‘defining’ moment Les Dennis knew his ‘charade of a marriage’ with Amanda Holden was over

Les Dennis once recalled the moment he knew his “charade of marriage” with Amanda Holden was over.

The comedian, 69, married Amanda, 52, back in 1995 – when Amanda was 22 and he was 40. And the two instantly became one of the UK’s most recognisable couples. However, disaster struck five years later when Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey.

Amanda and Les briefly split, however, they later got back together and were determined to make it work. Sadly, things didn’t go to plan and the pair divorced.

In the years that have passed, Les has said he has since forgiven her. But according to the showbiz icon himself, looking back he can pinpoint the exact moment he knew things were going south between the pair.

In his memoir Must The Show Go On?, Les recalled the time when he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2002. In one of the episodes, Davina McCall told Les that Amanda had recorded a video message for him – but it seems that was the final nail in the coffin.

Les wrote: “My heart filled with dread – she couldn’t even be bothered to do it live. Suddenly she was on screen, not alone but with two of her Cutting It co-stars.

“That was my defining moment. As viewers watched me watch her jabber on about my amazing honesty, the words ‘I love you and I’m proud of you’ never crossing her lips, I came to the final decision that this charade of a marriage was over.”

Amanda Holden speaks out on affair

Amanda later spoke out about the affair and said: “I found the fall from grace incredibly hard to deal with. I can’t bear not to be liked.

“Then I had an affair and overnight turned into this awful person. There are no hard feelings with Les. I wish him the best, but we’ve both moved on. I don’t believe women have affairs for no reason. Women don’t seek sex – we seek love and affirmation,” she added.

