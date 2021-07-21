Les Dawson: Lost Tapes airs on ITV tonight as it looks back at one of the UK’s most popular comedians. But how did he die and who is his daughter?

He became a big star in the 70s and 80s and is still loved by many.

But how and when did he die?

Les became one of the UK’s most beloved comedians (Credit: YouTube)

Who is the comedian and what is he famous for?

Les was born in Collyhurst, Manchester on February 2, 1931.

Before rising to fame he worked in the post department ad the Co-op.

He made his television debut in 1967 on Opportunity Knocks where he played an elderly woman with Roy Barraclough.

In the 70s and 80s, he hosed his famous show Listen to Les on Radio 2. But he remained on the small screen too, on shows like The Dawson Watch and The Les Dawson Show.

Les’ many fans included some of the royal family.

His wife, Tracy, once revealed that the pair used to joke together about British delicacy black pudding.

“Prince Philip adored Les. They had a great relationship,” she told the Daily Express in 2007.

“Les used to do a lot for Philip’s charities. They had this running joke about black pudding and whether you should fry it or boil it.”

When and how did Les Dawson die?

Les remained popular right up until his tragic passing. He died on June 10, 1993.

His death came as a shock to his wife, Tracy, who was accompanying Les to a routine check-up when he had a heart attack.

Charlotte Dawson never had the chance to get to know her dad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Les Dawson: Who is his daughter?

Les walked down the aisle twice during his lifetime.

He was married to his first wife, Margaret Dawson, for 26 years before she died of cancer.

They had three children together, Julie, Pamela and Stuart.

Three years after her death, he tied the knot with his second wife, Tracy.

The couple had one child, Charlotte, who was born in 1992.

Charlotte, 28, went on to become a reality star in the UK.

She rose to fame on the MTV series Ex On The Beach, and also made appearances on Celebs Go Dating.

Does Charlotte have any children?

Charlotte, who recently gave birth to her first child, opened up about not having her dad around.

She had revealed hopes that her newborn might have shared the same birthday as her dad.

Charlotte said: “I could end up giving birth on my dad’s 90th and you just couldn’t write that. It would be so magical for all of us. That will be a sign from my dad.”

However, she gave birth just days before what would have been Les’ birthday.

