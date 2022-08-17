Leona Lewis melts fans’ hearts as she shares new photos of baby daughter

Leona Lewis has shared a glimpse of her adorable baby daughter in new photos, after giving birth to her first child last month.

The singer welcomed the newborn into the world on July 22.

Now, Leona is beaming as she cradles her baby daughter in new snaps on her Instagram.

Singer Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch welcomed their baby daughter Carmel Allegra last month (Credit: Cover Images)

Leona Lewis’ baby

Leona shared a series of adorable photos of her baby daughter on her Instagram yesterday.

The singer looked over the moon as she held her newborn baby, while her hair is styled in a curly ponytail.

She captioned the post: “A month with you my love.”

In the first photo, Leona is cuddling her baby in a brown and white sling across her chest.

She also posted a sweet photo of Carmel’s tiny hand squeezing onto Leona’s finger.

And in another pic, we see her daughter lying in her cot in a white baby grow and matching socks.

Leona also shared a pic of her husband holding their daughter on her Instagram story.

In the pic, Dennis is cradling his newborn daughter while enjoying a meal at the Coffee and Plants coffee Shop.

She captioned the story: “Daddy,” with a black heart emoji.

Leona shared a snap of her husband cradling their daughter Carmel (Credit: Instagram)

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate Leona and share their love for the snaps.

One fan commented: “Aww my heart is gushing here! Precious moments of mother & daughter.”

Another said: “Congratulations to you both. Beautiful moments.”

Someone else wrote: “Beautiful Leona, a love like no other. You’re blessed.”

Leona welcomed her daughter last month (Credit: Cover Images)

Leona Lewis on Instagram

A fourth added: “So happy for you!! Congratulations.”

The former X Factor star and her husband Dennis welcomed their baby daughter last month.

Alongside a cute snap, Leona announced the news on her Instagram and revealed her daughter’s pretty name.

She said: “And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22.”

