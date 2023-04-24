Len Goodman’s life after Strictly and why he ‘didn’t keep in touch with co-stars’ following exit

The death of Len Goodman has been announced today and fans are devastated.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge died in a hospice from bone cancer, surrounded by his family, his manager said. Len was a staple on Strictly, taking on the role of head judge from 2004 until 2016. But what did he do after leaving the BBC show? Find out more here.

Len Goodman has sadly died (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Len Goodman death

The star’s death was announced on Monday. His manager said he died “peacefully” at the weekend. A statement read: “I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.”

His manager Jackie Gill said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Len died on Saturday at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. He had had bone cancer.

Tributes have poured in for the star, as one fan wrote on Twitter: “Oh, no, that is sad news. Len Goodman brought so much joy to so many people.”

Len was head judge on Strictly from 2004 until 2016 (Credit: BBC)

When did Len leave Strictly?

Len left Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. At the time, he said: “This adventure began when I was 60 and now that I’ve reached my 70s, I’ve decided after this year it’s time to hand the role of Head Judge to someone else.”

But what did he do after leaving the show? Len continued to work on the US version of the show, Dancing with the Stars.

However, in 2022, he announced he was retiring from DWTS. He said on the show: “I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing with the Stars family, it’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”

He then explained his reasoning for leaving the American show. Len added: “I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

Len said he didn’t keep in contact much with his fellow judges after his Strictly exit (Credit: BBC)

Why Len didn’t keep in touch with his Strictly co-stars

In 2018, Len opened up about not keeping in contact with his former colleagues, Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli.

No, I don’t meet up with them.

Len told Good Housekeeping magazine at the time: “No, [I’m not in touch with the judges] – I’m a geezer! No, I don’t meet up with them. I met up with Bruno because we were judges on the American version but Craig lives in the wilds somewhere and Darcey has a family.

“And I’d rather be with my family. I’d rather be with my grandchildren. I’m just enjoying myself.”

Len died in a hospice (Credit: Joe Newman/PinPep/Cover Images)

Away from Strictly, Len presented a family game show in the US called Partners in Rhyme in 2017. Len also dealt with some personal issues in 2020, when he had surgery to remove a skin cancer growth from his forehead.

In 2020, he told Good Morning Britain: “I had a tiny little mole thing on the side of my head, probably from being out and playing golf and whatever. And it was such a simple process.

“The doctor put a few injections around it, took it out and I’m back to my gorgeous self.”

