Thursday 4th June 2020
Leigh-Anne Pinnock told off by mum for topless Instagram pictures

Her mum said her pictures were 'a bit much'

By Dominique Ayling
Updated:
Leigh-Anne Pinnock was told off by her mum Deborah for posting topless pictures on Instagram, telling her daughter they were 'a bit much'.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock admitted her mum was unimpressed with the topless pictures she posted to Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Little Mix star posted several pictures of herself cavorting on a sun lounger wearing just a pair of bikini bottoms last week.

What did Leigh-Anne say?

Leigh-Anne's mum was less than impressed with her daughter's raunchy display.

"I posted the picture and my mum was like, ‘Leigh-Anne! A bit much,’" Leigh-Anne reportedly told The Mirror, imitating her mum Deborah’s disapproving tone.

View this post on Instagram

Temperatures rising... 🌡 @inaseashell

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on

She went on to admit that her older sisters had also told her off.

"Now I feel really bad," Leigh-Anne admitted. "At the same time... I feel people have done worse."

View this post on Instagram

Take me back to the island 🌴☀️

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on

She may have upset her family but Leigh-Anne's topless snaps delighted fans.

The post was met with a flurry of heart and flame emojis, with fans commenting 'wow', 'omg' and 'stunning'.

Role models

Leigh-Anne went on to talk about how Little Mix are role models, saying the girls aren't 'rolling out of clubs or taking drugs'.

She added: "Boobs are lumps of fat. Who sexualised them? I feel like it’s your body, do what the [expletive] you want with it."

Last week, Leigh-Anne and her footballer partner Andre Gray got engaged on their four-year anniversary.

Romantic proposal

Andre posted pictures to his Instagram of Leigh-Anne showing off her massive rock, as well as the moment he popped the question.

It looked as if the couple were enjoying a romantic date in their garden when the proposal happened.

View this post on Instagram

Let the caption speak for itself this time. ❤️💍 Hasta la muerte.

A post shared by ANDRE GRAY (@andregray_) on

The garden was decorated with hundreds of fairy lights, with Leigh-Anne looking cosy wrapped up in a blanket when Andre got down on one knee.

Leigh-Anne also shared an image showing off her ring, writing: "I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more. @andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete."

Earlier the same day Leigh-Anne posted a gorgeous picture of them kissing on an isolated beach.

"Happy Anniversary baby... how has 4 years gone so fast!" she wrote.

"All I know is I'm another year more crazy about you. I couldn't love you harder if I tried."

