Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘proud’ of Perrie Edwards as she congratulates her on baby news

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said she’s ‘proud’ of Perrie Edwards after she welcomed her first baby.

Little Mix singer Perrie gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Saturday, August 21.

Leigh-Anne, who is pregnant with her first baby, congratulated her bandmate and friend on Instagram.

Singer Leigh-Anne said she was “proud” of Perrie after she gave birth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock congratulates Perrie Edwards

Underneath a photo of Perrie’s newborn’s tiny hands and foot, Leigh-Anne gushed: “I am so proud of you and I love you so much, what an angel.”

Read more: Perrie Edwards gives birth to first baby as she shares beautiful photos

Many of Perrie’s other celebrity pals shared their comments.

Stacey Solomon – who is pregnant with her fourth child – said: “Omg congratulations darling love you lots and lots.”

Alex and Perrie have welcomed their first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Laura Whitmore wrote: “Welcome baby!” followed by a sstring of heart emojis.

After that, Giovanna Fletcher added: “Aaaaaaaaaaaaaah!!! Huge huge huge congratulations! Wonderful news!” [Sic]

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne is preparing to welcome her baby with fiancé Andre Gray.

The singer announced the news back in May alongside stunning photos of herself showcasing her baby bump in an emerald green dress.

Leigh-Anne wrote at the time: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… We can’t wait to meet you.”

Leigh-Anne is pregnant with her first child (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The star recently shared a bump photo as she posed naked and hinted at her due date.

Alongside the image, Leigh-Anne said: “I have dreamt of the moment I get to meet you, hold you, guide you, teach you. It’s nearly time.”

Meanwhile, Perrie gave birth to her first child yesterday and shared the happy news today (August 22).

The star wrote on Instagram: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

It came after Little Mix fans were sent into a frenzy when Alex pulled out of a football game yesterday.

They began speculating that Perrie was in labour.

Read more: Perrie Edwards fans convinced she’s in labour as boyfriend pulls out of football game

One person said on Twitter: “PERRIE IS IN LABOUR?! I hope she is having a safe pregnancy.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.