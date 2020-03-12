Legendary French chef Michel Roux has died aged 79

Chef Michel Roux has at the age of 79 following a long battle with lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
The French restaurateur was surrounded by family in Bray, Berkshire.
They released a statement announcing the sad news: "It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, Michel Roux OBE.
The chef world has truly lost a legend. One of very very best.
"We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we're so proud of all he's achieved.
"A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake.
"For many, he was a father figure inspiring all with his insatiable appetite for life and irresistible enthusiasm.
"But above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds.
"Michel's star will shine forever lighting the way for a generation of chefs to follow."
Tributes have poured in on social media.
TV chef James Martin wrote: "Broken and so sad to let you know we have lost a legend and me a friend...words cannot describe what this man did for me in my life... he taught, he listened, he advised and he strengthened every part of what I do.
"Michel I love you, always have and always will..."Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown said: "The chef world has truly lost a legend. One of very very best #michelroux thoughts are with his family."
First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who is a French maître d'hôtel, wrote: "RIP #MichelRoux You and your brother Albert changed the face of gastronomy, eating out and the world of restaurants in the UK."Every professional in this country are a proud descendant of your heritage. We owe you. Thank you #legend."
Iconic chef Ken Homm said: "Greatly saddened by the death of legendary French-born chef & restaurateur #MichelRoux."A pioneer in French cuisine in the UK & a model for me for decades. He was an extraordinary man whose legacy will be with us for many years! I salute his life, my heart goes out to his family."
A fan wrote: "I am saddened to hear about the news of #MichelRoux. A truly wonderful chef and restaurateur."All my thoughts are with Michel Roux Junior, the rest of his family and friends."
