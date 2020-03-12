Legendary French chef Michel Roux has died aged 79

Chef Michel Roux has at the age of 79 following a long battle with lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The French restaurateur was surrounded by family in Bray, Berkshire.

They released a statement announcing the sad news: "It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, Michel Roux OBE.

"We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we're so proud of all he's achieved.

"A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake.

Michel Roux was described by family as a 'humble genius' (Credit: Victor Watts/Shutterstock)

"For many, he was a father figure inspiring all with his insatiable appetite for life and irresistible enthusiasm.

"But above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds.

"Michel's star will shine forever lighting the way for a generation of chefs to follow."

Tributes have poured in on social media.

TV chef James Martin wrote: "Broken and so sad to let you know we have lost a legend and me a friend...words cannot describe what this man did for me in my life... he taught, he listened, he advised and he strengthened every part of what I do.

"Michel I love you, always have and always will..."

Broken and so sad to let you know we have lost a legend and me a friend...words cannot describe what this man did for me in my life...he taught, he listened, he advised and he strengthened every part of what I do...Michel I love you, always have and always will... pic.twitter.com/BPhNiixPaE — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) March 12, 2020

First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who is a French maître d'hôtel, wrote: "RIP #MichelRoux You and your brother Albert changed the face of gastronomy, eating out and the world of restaurants in the UK.

"Every professional in this country are a proud descendant of your heritage. We owe you. Thank you

#legend."

RIP #MichelRoux You and your brother Albert changed the face of gastronomy, eating out and the world of restaurants in the UK. Every professional in this country are a proud descendant of your heritage. We owe you. Thank you #legend — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) March 12, 2020

Iconic chef Ken Homm said: "Greatly saddened by the death of legendary French-born chef & restaurateur #MichelRoux.

"A pioneer in French cuisine in the UK & a model for me for decades. He was an extraordinary man whose legacy will be with us for many years! I salute his life, my heart goes out to his family."

The chef world has truly lost a legend. One of very very best #michelroux thoughts are with his family 💔 — Candice Brown (@CandiceBrown) March 12, 2020

Greatly sadden by the death of legendary French-born chef & restaurateur #MichelRoux. A pioneer in French cuisine in the UK & a model for me for decades. He was an extraordinary man whose legacy will be with us for many years! I salute his life, my heart goes out to his family. — Ken Hom (@ChefKenHom) March 12, 2020

A fan wrote: "I am saddened to hear about the news of #MichelRoux. A truly wonderful chef and restaurateur.

"All my thoughts are with Michel Roux Junior, the rest of his family and friends."

I am saddened to hear about the news of #MichelRoux. A truly wonderful chef and restaurateur. All my thoughts are with Michel Roux Junior, the rest of his family and friends. — Tom (@tomkennerley3) March 12, 2020

Very sad to hear the Michel Roux has died aged 79. I had the privilege of meeting him in a few occasions , he will be very much missed. RIP. #michelroux — Luisa Welch (@luisawelch) March 12, 2020

So so sad to hear of the passing of Michel Roux. Wonderful chef. Prayers are with his family during this sad time #MichelRoux — Mrs G (@LILITH_ANGEL) March 12, 2020

#MichelRoux - an #inspiration to chefs all over the world, what a shock to hear about this. A one of a kind #legend to chefs everywhere. Rest in Peace. — West One (@westonerec) March 12, 2020

