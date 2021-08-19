Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen refuses to work with Meghan Markle as she’s ‘far too dull’

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen previously ruled out working with Meghan Markle.

The interior designer returned to television screens last night (August 18) with Channel 4’s Changing Rooms reboot.

But back in 2019, Laurence gave his honest opinion on the Duchess of Sussex.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen previously called Meghan Markle ‘far too dull’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen shares his view on Meghan Markle

The Changing Rooms star made the remark about Meghan to News Corp in Australia.

At the time, he said: “Meghan is far too dull, she’d run screaming from me.”

Laurence, 56, went on to defend his comment during an appearance on Loose Women.

Meghan is far too dull

On the ITV show, the panellists questioned why he referred to the Duchess as “dull”.

Laurence then explained: “Now I would like to spring to my own defence.

“I was trying to break it to everyone gently that I don’t want to [design] Frogmore Cottage.

The Changing Rooms star made the comment about the Duchess in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She’s a lovely lady, but I don’t want to.

“I think she has a strong sense of her own style – but it’s a bit beige for me.”

Meanwhile, Laurence returned to Changing Rooms on Wednesday evening.

Laurence makes Changing Rooms comeback

The iconic home makeover series – originally aired on BBC – is back on screens on Channel 4.

Previously hosted by Carol Smillie, the show is now fronted by Anna Richardson.

Following last night’s debut (August 18), fans rushed to social media to comment on Laurence’s return.

Laurence returned to Changing Rooms last night (Credit: Channel 4)

One wrote: “Loved the original shows. Loved this show too. Keep the episodes coming!”

A second shared: “Great to see Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen back on TV with #ChangingRooms #ReturnOfTheIcon.”

Another seemed distracted by his leather trousers, saying: “How tight are Laurence’s pants?!”

Meanwhile, former star Linda Barker shared a cryptic message about the first episode.

Linda, 59, appeared in the original series, but wasn’t asked to return by Channel 4 bosses.

Replying to a fan comment about her absence from the show, she tweeted: “And now you know…,” followed by an open-mouthed/flushed emoji face.

