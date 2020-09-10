Laurence Fox apologises to co-star Rebecca Front for sharing ‘private’ messages on Twitter

Laurence Fox claims his Lewis co-star Rebecca Front has ‘cancelled him’ after a row about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The controversial actor, 42, shared a private conversation between the two on social media.

What did Laurence Fox say?

In a Tweet that has now been deleted, the Lewis star said: “The is the most painful cancellation I’ve had yet.

“From someone I spent 10 years working with, many lovely family dinners and lots of laughs.”

“Someone I thought was a friend,” he continued.

He subsequently went on to post a text conversation the two had, where Laurence asked why Rebecca had blocked him.

Why did Rebecca block Laurence?

“Oh Lol, I think it was the #AllLivesMatter stuff that really tipped me over the edge,” she told him.

The Thick Of It star continued: “It seems to me so glaringly obvious that – you’d have to be a psychopath to disagree – that it should be equally obvious that it doesn’t need a slogan.

“Black Lives are systematically undervalued.”

Rebecca continued: “Their work opportunities are fewer, their health outcomes are far worse, the criminal justice system works against them.”

She went on to wish him and his family well.

As a result, Laurence shared the text to his 230,000 followers.

Earlier I tweeted a private text message. It isn’t true to my values to make a private conversation public just to make a point. I regret it. I would like to apologise to @RebeccaFront for doing so. I’m going to delete the tweet and try to build bridges rather than burn them. — Laurence Fox 🇭🇰 (@LozzaFox) September 10, 2020

Laurence has deleted the text and apologised.

“Earlier I tweeted a private message,” he wrote.

“It isn’t true to my values to make a private conversation public just to make a point.”

He continued: “I regret it. I would like to apologise to @RebeccaFront for doing so.

“I’m going to delete the tweet and try to build bridges than burn them.”

“Let’s be really clear about what this is, let’s call it by its name, it’s racism.” “We’re the most tolerant lovely country in Europe, it’s not racism” This audience member clashes with actor @LozzaFox over the treatment of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/ZwANAlCBbA — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) January 16, 2020

Where did it all start?

Back in January, Laurence was involved in a furious debate about Meghan Markle when he appeared on Question Time.

However, an audience member said: “Let’s be really clear about what this is, let’s call it by its name, it’s racism.

“She’s a black woman and she has been torn to pieces.”

Laurence took issue and fired back: “So to call me a white privileged male is to be racist. You’re being racist.”

