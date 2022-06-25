The One Show host Lauren Laverne has pulled out of covering Glastonbury following the death of her mother Celia.

The TV and radio presenter, 44, paid a moving tribute to her “devoted and adored” mum on Instagram earlier today.

Sharing several images of herself and Celia, Lauren told followers on Saturday (June 25) her family are “all utterly heartbroken”.

Lauren Laverne has hosted The One Show alongside Jermaine Jenas (Credit: BBC)

Instagram tribute to Lauren Laverne’s late mum

Lauren hailed Celia as “the kindest, most compassionate and most tenacious person” as she announced her passing.

Former Kenickie band member Lauren detailed many aspects of teacher Celia’s life, including her own school days and how she met Lauren’s dad.

Lauren continued: “She ran the only reggae club night in the NE and told me that being young in the 60s felt like that line in Mr Tambourine Man ‘to dance beneath the diamond sky with one hand waving free’.”

I lost my Mam yesterday. I posted a little bit about her on Instagram because I want to acknowledge her amazing life, so that’s there. Here I’d just like to thank my truly astounding family, friends and colleagues for their support – especially lately. X — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) June 25, 2022

She went on: “Somewhere along the line she had me and my brother and got political (she once chased someone from the BNP down our garden path with a rolling pin in one hand and me in the other arm) protested at Greenham Common and eventually became a city councillor.

“She delighted in helping people, especially those who like her knew what it was like to grow up without.”

Lauren also noted Celia’s love for history documentaries, adding: “She loved children and was the most devoted and adored mother and grandmother you could ever meet.

“But she also knew that mother is a verb as well as a noun and mothered so many others along the way who needed love and support throughout her life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne)

Lauren concluded by thanking hospital staff for caring for Celia at the end of her life.

“We are all utterly heartbroken to lose her,” Lauren wrote.

“She had just given the kids their Glastonbury spending money and was looking forward to watching Paulie (as he was always known in our house – her favourite Beatle) tonight.

“She’d been a fan ever since she saw him at the Sunderland Empire in 1963 (and later met him later with me – he was just lovely to her).

“Mam, I love you forever. Thank you for my fantastic life. I have no idea what I’m going to do without you, but I’m going to try to make it interesting and you will be in my heart, always XXX.”

Lauren smiles during an appearance on The One Show earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Celebrities offer their condolences

Several famous faces were among those to let Lauren know they are thinking about her in the post’s comments section.

Claudia Winkleman sympathised by typing six red heart emojis and writing: “Sending so much love x.”

What an incredible woman, and what a lasting and treasured legacy she leaves.

Anita Rani addressed her: “Darling Lauren. I’m sending you and the family all my love and strength.”

Alan Carr wrote: “So so sorry Lauren. Thinking of you today.”

While Davina McCall said: “I’m so sorry for you and your family. She sounded like the most amazing woman … thinking of you and your family x.”

And Dermot O’Leary added: “What an incredible woman, and what a lasting and treasured legacy she leaves. Sending all our love x.”

