Lauren Goodger taken to hospital and put on a drip after recent 'stress'

Reality star Lauren Goodger has revealed she's in hospital and been put on a drip after saying she felt like she was dying.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital on Boxing Day after she told fans she was suffering from the "worst hangover to date".

Lauren later shared photos of her arm hooked up to a drip and another of her sat in a wheelchair.

Lauren said she was suffering from the "worst hangover" (Credit: Instagram @laurengoodger)

Read more: Katie Price shares concerning update on mum Amy's health

She first told fans: "Never drink again... worst hangover to date I feel like I'm dying."

Under a lot of stress lately, had paramedics at mine, now on my way to hospital.

Lauren then shared a snap from inside an ambulance as she revealed she's been "under a lot of stress lately".

She said: "Under a lot of stress lately, had paramedics at mine, now on my way to hospital... really not [in a] good way lately... I need a break."

The star had paramedics come to her home (Credit: Instagram @laurengoodger)

She then posted photos of herself laid in a hospital bed as she underwent a heart monitor check-up.

Another picture showed a drip in her arm while one video saw Lauren's legs shaking.

She told fans: "Can't stop shaking," followed by a crying face emoji.

Lauren said a selfie in the hospital bed (Credit: Instagram @laurengoodger)

Another post showed the star sitting in a wheelchair which was captioned with a broken heart emoji.

She wrote: "Keeping me in."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Lauren for comment.

Lauren was kept in hospital (Credit: Instagram @laurengoodger)

It comes after Lauren was caught on camera agreeing to promote a poisonous cyanide drink in an undercover BBC Three series.

In the series, Lauren, Mike Hassini and Love Island star Zara Holland were all secretly filmed as they were asked to promote fake drink Cyanora on their social medias.

They were each told that the weight loss drink included ingredients such as hydrogen cyanide - an illegal poisonous chemical that was used in Nazi concentration camps.

The three appeared to be unaware of the toxic ingredient and agreed to promote the product before it was ready to buy.

View this post on Instagram Nearly 5.5 thick thighs and blues eyes A post shared by Lauren Goodger (@laurengoodger) on Dec 25, 2019 at 8:11am PST

Read more: Joe Swash jokes he'll use son Rex to gain votes on Dancing On Ice

However, Lauren has since hit back at the show telling The Sun: "I was asked to read a script which I did to screen test me for the job. No deals were signed and it was an audition.

"They asked me would I promote the drink without using it. In the heat of the moment I said yes and also said I hadn’t tried Skinny Coffee in the hope of getting the job.

"Of course I would never promote anything that contains poison and proper checks would have been made before any promotion."

Zara also told the Mirror: "I would never deliberately mislead my followers or promote a product that was dangerous."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.