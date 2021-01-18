Lauren Goodger has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The former TOWIE star, 34, is set to welcome a baby with toyboy boyfriend Charles Drury, 23.

The pair, who went public with their romance in October last year, admitted it happened “very quickly”.

Lauren Goodger pregnant: What did the star say?

However, the reality star insists the pair couldn’t be happier.

She told new! magazine: “We were quite sexually active and I’m not on anything [contraceptives] and it happened very soon.”

We’re settled at home and we’re having a baby –it’s gone 100 miles an hour!

Meanwhile, Charles added: “Family has always been such a big thing and I’ve got friends who have done it from such a young age, and my mum had me at quite a young age as well – at 17.

“It’s something that happened naturally and we wanted it straight away.

“When Lauren told me, it was mixed emotions, but something that I’d always wanted.”

Despite moving quickly, Lauren and Charles have settled into family life.

Lauren continued: “We’re very comfortable with each other and we’ve been through a lot.

“We’re settled at home and we’re having a baby –it’s gone 100 miles an hour! We’re a family now.”

Lauren has always been open about her dreams to start a family.

However, the Essex star previously suffered from a devastating miscarriage in 2013 while competing on Dancing on Ice.

Opening up on Channel 5’s In Therapy, she said: “I was on a TV show that was quite intense.

“I had to try and perform when I was quite far gone. It didn’t last.”

When did Lauren and Charles go public?

The soon-to-be parents went Instagram official back in October, with Lauren revealing that Charles was “her man”.

She shared a series of videos of the couple on the way to dinner in London, as well as selfies of the pair posing on what looked like a bed together.

Alongside one, she penned: “So it’s official. I didn’t make it public but I just have to, so yes @charlesdrury is my man.”

Charles previously enjoyed a whirlwind romance with Katie Price following her split from then-boyfriend Kris Boyson.

Who has Lauren dated?

Meanwhile, Lauren has had a string of high-profile relationships.

The reality star’s longest relationship was with Mark Wright, with the couple dating for 11 years.

During their relationship, Lauren previously had an abortion at 19.

Opening up on the decision, she explained: “I was too young, the family didn’t want it at all and put me under a lot of pressure.

“My mum was saying I should keep it, but I was like, ‘No way, I’m not doing that’.”

As Mark moved on with wife Michelle Keegan, Lauren went on to date on/off boyfriend Jake McLean.

Her most recent romance was with Joey Morrison, who she split from after two and a half years together.

The convicted criminal left prison in 2018.

