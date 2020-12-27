Lauren Goodger shared a series of loved up snaps with her boyfriend, an ex of Katie Price, this Christmas.

The former TOWIE star, 34, looks more in love than ever as she cuddles up to Charles Drury, 23.

Posting in view of her some 759,000 Instagram followers, she penned: “I got everything I needed this Christmas.”

Holding one another before a massive Christmas tree, Charles and Lauren look extremely happy together.

Several of her fans commented on how thrilled they are to see Lauren so content.

Lauren Goodger says she and Katie Price are no longer pals (Credit: SplashNews)

Lauren Goodger looks happier than ever

One user commented: “So lovely to see you happy, Lauren. You deserve it. Merry Christmas.”

While another user gushed: “So good to see you truly happy.”

And a third user praised: “Aww you look so happy. Really stunning the pair of you. I think the kids will be gorgeous xxx.”

Builder Charles briefly dated Katie last year, in between her on-and-off relationship with Kris Boyson.

But he is believed to have begun dating Lauren during the first national lockdown of this year.

Katie Price has moved on with boyfriend Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews)

Lauren says Katie never had a proper relationship with Charles

Meanwhile, Katie has moved on with car salesman Carl Woods, and says she’s finally met the love of her life.

Lauren shot to fame when she starred in The Only Way Is Essex in 2010.

She says herself and Katie became party pals in 2014, and were snapped by the paparazzi on wild nights out.

However, she recently claimed she hasn’t spoken to her for years now.

And that Katie and Charles never had a proper relationship.

She told new! magazine: “The press always talk about it a lot, but it wasn’t anything – it wasn’t ever a relationship.

“There was one picture of them that was taken in Turkey in the back of a taxi with a group of people. It wasn’t a big deal.”

Prior to dating Charles, Lauren appeared on Celebs Go Dating on E4, but was unsuccessful in finding a lasting match.

She famously dated Mark Wright for ten years. Splitting in 2012, they had been engaged and started dating when they were just young teens.

Of course, Mark went on to marry actress Michelle Keegan in 2015.

Since leaving TOWIE, Lauren’s relaunched herself as a model, mainly modelling for the subscription website OnlyFans.

