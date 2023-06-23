Lauren Goodger’s ex Charles Drury charged with ‘assaulting’ her the day after their baby daughter’s funeral

Charles Drury, the ex of Lauren Goodger, has been charged with “assaulting” her, it has been reported.

The alleged assault is believed to have taken place the day after their baby daughter’s funeral last year.

Lauren’s ex has been charged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lauren Goodger “assaulted” by Charles Drury

The ex-boyfriend of former TOWIE star Lauren has been charged with assaulting her the day after their baby daughter’s funeral last year.

Charles Drury and Lauren welcomed a baby girl in July last year. However, their baby, Lorena, tragically died at just two days old.

On August 4, 2022 – the day after Lorena’s funeral – Charles allegedly assaulted Lauren, causing her “actual bodily harm”.

He has also been accused of coercive and controlling behaviour. This reportedly includes “taking her car keys and hiding them so she was not able to use her car”. He’s also been accused of “assaulting her over the course of their relationship”.

He will go on trial next month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

Lauren Goodger hits back at Charles Drury reconciliation rumours

The former couple do still meet to co-parent their daughter, Larose. However, they are not together, as Lauren made clear recently.

“There have been many rumours that I am in a relationship with my ex-partner Charles Drury. I am not. I am single,” the former TOWIE star said.

“We are co-parenting. This decision has been made for the sake of Larose and her future. I have been barely socialising or been on a date with anyone else,” she then continued.

Lauren then continued, saying: “I am healing and feel like I’m getting to a place where I can start to live a normal life again. I am looking forward to socialising and working again in the near future plus being the best mum I can to my beautiful daughter Larose who is my rock.”

Lauren opened up (Credit: ITV)

Lauren on “trauma” of losing baby

Earlier this year, Lauren spoke of the trauma of losing her daughter, Lorena. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: “I’ve been through massive trauma, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it but everyone knows and I feel like one day I want to inspire other women.”

Lauren then went on to say that she’s been finding strength in being a mother to her daughter, Larose.

She described her daughter as the “most amazing little girl I’ve ever had in my life”. She also admitted that Larose is the “best thing that’s ever happened to me”.

Read more: Lauren Goodger reveals tattoo using late daughter’s ashes following tragic death

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.