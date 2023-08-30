First Dates star Laura Tott announces birth of first baby and cute name with adorable video

Laura Tott, who used to appear on First Dates as a waitress, has revealed her happy baby news after giving birth to her first child.

The former Channel 4 personality exited the series a couple of years ago after filming switched from London to Manchester.

Laura, who was previously in the Royal Navy, finished her training as paramedic in 2019, balancing the job with her telly role.

But even though she isn’t on the box any more, Laura still has legions of fans following her life on social media.

And those supporters have rushed to congratulate her after she shared details about the new arrival.

Laura Tott baby news

Laura shared a sweet video to Instagram of her baby boy. Songbird by singer Eva Cassidy played over the top.

He’s here.. Leo Clarke 28/08/23.

The star wrote: “He’s here.. Leo Clarke 28/08/23.”

‘Our best adventure yet’

Laura’s fans were also utterly thrilled when she first announced on Instagram she was expecting back in April.

Sharing a video showing her holding her bump and glimpses of a baby scan, Laura – who wed Sean Clarke in August 2022 – captioned her post: “Our best adventure yet.”

First Dates co-star Fred Sirieix was among those who offered their congratulations to Laura in the post’s comments section.

Laura, pictured centre with Sam Conrad and Cici Coleman, became one of First Dates’ most popular regular stars following the launch of the Channel 4 series in 2013 (Credit: First Dates YouTube)

Around the same time, Laura also uploaded an Insta Story depicting her during an ultrasound check up. Laura told fans: “Still doesn’t feel real sometimes, can’t believe there’s a little baby in there.”

She added, jokingly: “A few of you guessed, mainly because of the missing drunken stories on here recently.”

Now that little one is here and Laura and Sean’s adventure continues!

How fans reacted to Laura Tott baby news on social media

One person said: “Huge congratulations to you both. He’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations my huni. Welcome to the world little man. Hope mummy and baby boy are doing well.”

Someone else added: “Omg!!!!! Congratulations, he’s perfect!!!”

