Tributes pour in as brain cancer campaigner Laura Nuttall dies aged 23

Tributes have poured in following the death of brain tumour campaigner Laura Nuttall.

Laura’s “devastated” mum Nicola shared the news that her daughter had passed away this morning (May 22) aged 23. Laura was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2018. She was known for her “bucket list” of goals and friendship with comedian Peter Kay.

In 2021, the comedian came out of retirement to raise money for Laura’s treatment and hosted two live Q&As for her. Laura also got the chance to present the weather on the BBC. She went fishing with comedians Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer and met Michelle Obama.

Brain tumour campaigner Laura Nuttall has passed away, aged 23 (Credit: YouTube)

‘We lost our beautiful Laura’

Laura was told her brain cancer returned and moved to other parts of her brain after surgery last year. In a tweet this morning, Laura’s mum confirmed her daughter had passed away. She wrote: “I’m heartbroken to share the news that we lost our beautiful Laura in the early hours of this morning. She was fierce and tenacious to the end. It was truly the honour of my life to be her mum. We are devastated at the thought of life without our girl, she was a force of nature.”

Laura was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme in 2018 after a routine eye test, during her first year at King’s College London. The university graduate was given a prognosis of one year. She outlived the prognosis by three and a half years. She also graduated from university last summer.

Laura’s family previously raised money for innovative new immunotherapy treatment available only in Germany. The family were more recently recommended another treatment, once again in Germany, that uses a harmless virus injected into the tumour site.

They also wrote on her GoFundMe: “We think Laura is an incredibly special girl who deserves the luxury of getting old and we will do everything we can to give her that opportunity.”

You can donate to Laura’s family’s GoFundMe in her memory here.

Laura previously appeared with her mum, Nicola, on This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes pour in for brain cancer campaigner Laura Nuttall

Celebrities and supporters of Laura and her family shared their tributes to Laura after her mum confirmed her death. Actress Diane Morgan wrote: “I’m so sorry. I feel like I got to know her a little bit through your posts. She was an amazing person. I could see that. And she couldn’t have had more loving parents. Sending you tonnes of love and support.”

Broadcaster Jeremy Bowen wrote: “I’m so sorry. I’ve followed your posts on Laura’s illness, with admiration and respect for her, for you and the rest of your family. Many condolences.” Another person added: “Sorry to hear this news. I can’t imagine what you’re going through. Thank you for letting us be a part of your journey, I wish you all the best for what the future made hold.”

Someone else said: “We feel your hurt. Know that you did everything for her in her fight. She is an inspirational young woman whose legacy will live on. She has accomplished so much.”

The Brain Tumour Charity pays tribute

The Brain Tumour Charity, of which Laura was an ambassador, also wrote: “Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go to her family, to her sister Gracie, mum Nicola and dad Mark. Laura was steadfast in her determination to share the story of her own diagnosis and treatment in order to raise vital awareness of brain tumours, becoming a key Young Ambassador of The Brain Tumour Charity.”

The charity concluded: “Her loss is a fierce reminder of why we must move further, faster every day in the battle against brain tumours, so that other families do not have to endure this kind of heartbreak in the future. We are committed to fighting for all those people whose lives are turned upside down by this devastating disease. We will continue to do this for everyone affected, and we will continue to do this to honour Laura. She was unique and she was loved by so many.”

