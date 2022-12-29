Laura Hamilton, famous for presenting A Place in the Sun, appears to have reunited with her husband on a luxury skiing trip.

It comes almost a year after the pair split.

Laura and Alex Goward announced their separation in January after being together for 13 years.

Channel 4 star Laura, 40, posted the news on Instagram. She revealed she and Alex would be going their separate ways.

But the couple have clearly kept things amicable, even going on holiday together with their kids.

Laura Hamilton announced the split in January (Credit: Splash News)

Family holiday for Laura Hamilton and her ex in the Alps

Laura shared a series of gorgeous snaps on Instagram, showing her wearing a stunning all-black ski outfit. Other snaps showed a large group posing against the backdrop of the French Alps.

A video on Alex’s Instagram Stories also appeared to be shot in the same location.

Laura wrote: “Spectacular Scenery, Spectacular Snow and the Spectacular Sarenne (the longest black run in Europe). Today was a good day…

“I’m always grateful to spend time on the snow, and this time it’s with a great group of friends and our little ones!”

ED! has contacted reps for a comment.

She and her ex also took Rocco, eight, and Tahlia, six, away in June for a summer holiday.

Laura Hamilton and Alex split

In January, when the split was announced, Laura took to Instagram, sharing an image that read: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Laura wrote: “This isn’t something I ever thought I’d be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated.

“Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time.”

Laura, Alex, Tahlia and Rocco (Credit: Splash News)

‘The children are really excited’

Back in October, Laura explained to The Sun that her ex-partner went to her 40th birthday party in April and confirmed their Christmas plans.

She told the news outlet: “I will say to the kids that we can see this is a challenge but let’s try to take something positive from it.

“We are going skiing on Boxing Day together, that will be another family holiday – my ex-partner is coming and the children are really excited about that.

“We’ve always said that we will co-parent our children and would continue to have family holidays. I’m really grateful that we’ve got a fantastic positive parenting approach.”

