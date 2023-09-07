Love Island star Laura Anderson has given birth to a beautiful baby girl, she has announced today.

The star welcomed her first child with ex-partner Gary Lucy. Laura shared the news on social media.

Laura wrote in a now-deleted post: “Hi everyone, my name is Bonnie Rose Lucy Anderson.

Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson met on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: E4)

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy baby news

“I was born 02/09/23 at 06.03am and weighed 6.10lbs. My mummy and daddy are sooo in happy and in love with me, this is our first week together.

“I’m sorry it’s taken me some time to introduce myself, I hurt mummy a little bit and scared daddy too (oops) we’re all now recovering well at home.”

She then added: “Please don’t question my mummy & daddy on their relationship – This… is all about me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A U R A A N D E R S O N (@lauraanderson1x)

How did Laura and Gary meet?

The pair met on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, but their whirlwind romance came to an abrupt end soon after Laura announced her pregnancy. On the same day, Gary confirmed the news that they had separated.

Speaking to The Sun, Gary said: “I love Laura but we are no longer together. My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby.”

A source told the paper: “Gary’s been left devastated – he’s absolutely heartbroken.

“They spent Christmas together and he travelled to Glasgow last weekend in a desperate attempt to try to win her back, they enjoyed a meal out and attended their first scan together – but Laura was adamant it’s over.”

Laura’s shock when Gary revealed gender

Gary also reportedly announced the baby’s gender, without asking Laura first.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Gary announced the gender news without checking it was okay with Laura. She’s extremely shocked and upset by this and was hoping to do something special for it later this year.”

Laura Anderson was apparently left “shocked” when ex Gary revealed the baby’s gender without asking her (Credit: Splash News)

And while she looked forward to solo parenting, there was a period of grieving for the life she expected to have with her firstborn. She explained that she had wanted to raise her first baby with a partner after ‘settling down’.

Writing for OK! magazine, she said: “I’m just going through the process of realising that my life isn’t going to be like that, because I am doing it myself, and just coming to terms with the fact that it’s not going to be the way I thought it would.”

Read more: Pregnant Laura Anderson makes offer to ex Gary Lucy ahead of birth of their baby

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.