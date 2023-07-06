‘Brain dead’ man, 28, woke from coma as life support was about to be switched off

In the latest UK news, a 28-year-old man considered “brain dead” by doctors woke up as his life support machine was about to be turned off.

The family of James Howard-Jones were given no hope that he would survive after he was punched on a night out in April 2022. James hit his head as he fell and, after several operations, he was declared brain dead by doctors.

Yesterday (July 5), the man responsible for the assault was jailed for two years and four months. And, speaking after the verdict, James’ dad revealed that the family had been preparing to donate his son’s organs when he woke up.

Latest UK news: Man wakes from coma after being declared ‘brain dead’

James was attacked on a night out with his girlfriend back in the spring of 2022. He’d been watching the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte boxing match, Gloucester Crown Court heard. However, when leaving the MooMoo Clubroom at 1am, he was stuck by Ben Davies. The blow knocked James unconscious after he fell and hit the back of his head.

Admitting inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on James, Davies was slapped with a jail sentence. However, for James and his family, the life sentence continues. After waking from his coma, the family were told he will now be “permanently handicapped in virtually every aspect of his life”. His dad added that he will need some level of care for the rest of his life.

‘Kindest thing we could do was let him die’

Neil Howard-Jones told the court that the family had been preparing to donate son James’ organs. Doctors had told them that he was brain dead and were told the “kindest thing we could do was let him die”.

He told the judge: “Within the first couple of weeks we were told by the doctors treating James that he was brain dead and the kindest thing we could do was to let him die. I was asked questions that no parent should ever be asked, such as letting his organs be harvested. We agreed that this should be done and arrangements were being made for transplantation donation.”

However, the family asked to delay the organ donation for a week so that James’ friends and family could say goodbye. And it was during this time that James woke up.

“Incredibly, despite what the experts had told us, James went on to regain consciousness. Initially, he was only able to give eye contact and was unable to move or speak. Slowly James’ condition improved to a point where he could be moved to a rehabilitation centre. However, he was to return to hospital on several occasions due to a number of seizures. We didn’t know if he would survive or not.”

‘James’ brain damage is long-term’

Neil then revealed that James’ brain damage is “long-term” and he’ll require care for the rest of his life.

“At present he needs help in getting out of bed to just go to the toilet. He can use a wheelchair, which he can only use for a number of hours each day due to his fatigue. We are under no illusion James’ brain damage is long-term and will require a level of caring for the rest of his life.”

