Friday 31st July 2020
Latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions: which areas are affected and what can't they do?

New rules for Greater Manchester, parts of East Lancashire and West Yorkshire

By Robert Leigh
Updated:
Tags: boris johnson, Coronavirus, Health, Lockdown, Matt Hancock

The government has been slammed for announcing the latest 'regional' lockdown restrictions just hours before they came into force - and it has prompted some people to worry that the UK could be at risk of going back into lockdown.

Matt Hancock told reporters last night (Thursday, July 30) that "immediate action" was required due to "increasing transmission" of coronavirus.

The Health Secretary's Twitter feed revealed the latest restrictions around 9pm.

Is the UK going back into lockdown? Some areas have new restrictions (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Is the UK going back into lockdown?

The guidance and legal basis for the latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been confirmed but this announcement currently applies to parts of north west England.

People from different households in Greater Manchester, parts of East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire are now banned from meeting indoors.

We'll do whatever is necessary to keep the country safe.

The latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions

- No meeting with other households at home or in a garden, apart from those in your support bubble.

- Households can go to pubs, bars and restaurants but not with another household.

- The Government said it will enable new regulations to make the changes "legally enforceable". This will give local authorities and police forces the powers to enforce them.

Where do the latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions apply?

Greater Manchester

Pendle

Hyndburn

Burnley

Rossendale

Blackburn with Darwen

Bradford

Calderdale

Kirklees

The same restrictions will also apply to Leicester, where the first 'local lockdown' began on June 29. Pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants can also now re-open in the East Midlands city.

According to Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, the restrictions will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock issued some new lockdown restrictions for certain areas last night (Credit: Splash)

What did Matt Hancock say about new lockdown restrictions?

The Health Secretary said "households gathering and not abiding by the social distancing rules" was the reason for further lockdown rules.

He said: "We take this action with a heavy heart. But unfortunately it's necessary because we've seen that households meeting up and a lack of social distancing is one of the causes of the rising rate of coronavirus.

"We'll do whatever is necessary to keep the country safe."

Matt Hancock continued: "One of the causes of this increase is households gathering together ignoring the social distancing rules.

"So we're having to bring in firm action and say that two households cannot meet up indoors because that way we can help to stop the spread of the virus.

"And we've got to bring this in straight away because we can see those numbers increasing, we need to keep a control of this virus."

Anger over new lockdown restrictions

People have shared their frustrations about the latest developments on Twitter.

