Latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions: which areas are affected and what can't they do?

The government has been slammed for announcing the latest 'regional' lockdown restrictions just hours before they came into force - and it has prompted some people to worry that the UK could be at risk of going back into lockdown.

Matt Hancock told reporters last night (Thursday, July 30) that "immediate action" was required due to "increasing transmission" of coronavirus.

The Health Secretary's Twitter feed revealed the latest restrictions around 9pm.

Is the UK going back into lockdown? Some areas have new restrictions (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Is the UK going back into lockdown?

The guidance and legal basis for the latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been confirmed but this announcement currently applies to parts of north west England.

People from different households in Greater Manchester, parts of East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire are now banned from meeting indoors.

We'll do whatever is necessary to keep the country safe.

The latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions

- No meeting with other households at home or in a garden, apart from those in your support bubble.

- Households can go to pubs, bars and restaurants but not with another household.

- The Government said it will enable new regulations to make the changes "legally enforceable". This will give local authorities and police forces the powers to enforce them.

1/4 We're constantly looking at the latest data on the spread of coronavirus, and unfortunately we've seen an increasing rate of transmission in parts of Northern England. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) July 30, 2020

Where do the latest coronavirus lockdown restrictions apply?

Greater Manchester

Pendle

Hyndburn

Burnley

Rossendale

Blackburn with Darwen

Bradford

Calderdale

Kirklees

The same restrictions will also apply to Leicester, where the first 'local lockdown' began on June 29. Pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants can also now re-open in the East Midlands city.

According to Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, the restrictions will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

Why do new local lockdown restrictions stop two households meeting at your home but pubs can stay open? Mayor of Greater Manchester @AndyBurnhamGM answers your questions.#GMB pic.twitter.com/KHBSk5mhfn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 31, 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock issued some new lockdown restrictions for certain areas last night (Credit: Splash)

What did Matt Hancock say about new lockdown restrictions?

The Health Secretary said "households gathering and not abiding by the social distancing rules" was the reason for further lockdown rules.

He said: "We take this action with a heavy heart. But unfortunately it's necessary because we've seen that households meeting up and a lack of social distancing is one of the causes of the rising rate of coronavirus.

"We'll do whatever is necessary to keep the country safe."

Matt Hancock continued: "One of the causes of this increase is households gathering together ignoring the social distancing rules.

"So we're having to bring in firm action and say that two households cannot meet up indoors because that way we can help to stop the spread of the virus.

"And we've got to bring this in straight away because we can see those numbers increasing, we need to keep a control of this virus."

Anger over new lockdown restrictions

People have shared their frustrations about the latest developments on Twitter.

Greater Manchester lockdown- It's okay to go to a pub on the bus but not to walk to meet your friend in her garden. Makes a mockery of the line that this is about indoor transmission. Following the science or money, money, money?#BorisHasFailedTheUK — Nicola Dowsland (@NicolaDowsland) July 31, 2020

The reason Northern England is back in lockdown? Dominic Cummings! Once the most senior person breaks lockdown the little people follow suit. We tried to warn you but you refused to condem him, the entire government put out copy and paste support and here we are Slow clap — fmr Cyclist , TV personality, motivational speaker (@39stonecyclist) July 31, 2020

I don't believe that Northern/Manchester people have been worse with the lockdown than any other part of the country, imo this is just testing the waters for when they need to lock everywhere back down in the next few months — masked man (@NeilBradbury) July 31, 2020

