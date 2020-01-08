Last of the Summer Wine and Upstairs, Downstairs star Christopher Beeny dies aged 78

Actor Christopher Beeny has passed away at the age of 78.

The Last of the Summer Wine actor - who played Morton Beamish in the beloved BBC sitcom - died "in his armchair" at his home in Kent on Friday (03.01.20), according to his son Rick Blackman.

I have some sad news to impart. On friday 3rd of January my old dad Christopher Beeny died at his home in Kent. He was 78. Comforted to know he was not alone at the end and was in his armchair. pic.twitter.com/e4GsvYtPVp — Rick Blackman (@rickblackman01) January 7, 2020

Christopher rose to fame as footman Edward in 1970s ITV drama Upstairs, Downstairs after breaking through in BBC series The Grove Family in the 1950s.

The beloved star also appeared in the likes of Emmerdale and the BBC's adaptation of Sense & Sensibility, while his other sitcom roles included The Rag Trade, Miss Jones and son and In Loving Memory.

.I’m so sorry for your loss. Your Dad brought us great joy, especially in Upstairs Downstairs which will always be a favourite. Was an absolute honour to cast him in Emmerdale - something @m1ckeyjoe and I are proud of. My thoughts are with you and your family. Xx — Kathleen Beedles (@KathleenBeedles) January 7, 2020

Tributes have poured out on social media, with everyone paying their respects to the late actor following the sad announcement.

A fan responded to Rick's post, writing: "So sorry your dad was part of my youth, my growing up and adult life.

Sorry to hear this sad news. Your dad was a constant on TV in my youth, very talented and part of our social culture. RIP Mr Beeny, love to you and your family and friends xx — Melanie Berman (@MelanieBerman1) January 7, 2020

Another fan paid tribute to Christopher's comedic skills and described his talent as "a gift".

So sorry. He made many people laugh. A gift. RIP Mr Beeny — Susan Harris (@SusanHarris80) January 7, 2020

