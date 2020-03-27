Landlords won't be able to evict tenants during coronavirus pandemic

Landlords will not be able to evict tenants during the coronavirus pandemic under government rules.

The protection for tenants means they will now need to be given three months' notice if required to vacate the property they live in.

This measure will be law until the end of September - and it is thought the three month notice period could be extended further.

Furthermore, ongoing housing possession action has been suspended which means no current case will see anyone turfed out.

It is believed this will last for 90 days but could be extended if the pandemic crisis continues.

Other measures for renters including cash support and assistance to help them negotiate with landlords.

Housing and homelessness charity Shelter hailed the moves on social media.

📢BREAKING: the government has changed its approach and is now introducing a FULL ban on evictions, giving much-needed protection for renters at this critical time during the #coronavirus crisis.https://t.co/iu8spPOAaq — Shelter (@Shelter) March 26, 2020

The charity tweeted: "Now that we know courts will not take forward any evictions, it is crucial that renters know that they are protected and that they can stay put.

"Even if they do receive an #eviction notice they should not feel pressured to leave whilst this #coronavirus crisis is ongoing."

Boris Johnson’s government has also announced assistance for landlords in the form of a three month 'mortgage payment holiday'.

Housing market 'on ice'

In other housing news, the entire market has been essentially frozen after issuing guidance suggesting home moves should be delayed.

The government said it was urging buyers and sellers to "adapt and be flexible" by agreeing alternative dates for moving.

It also said there was no need for transactions to end but both sides should try to agree a new arrangements, unless the property is empty.

A government spokesman was quoted by The Sun Online as saying: "Home buyers and renters should, as far as possible, delay moving home while emergency measures are in place to fight coronavirus.

"If moving is unavoidable for contractual reasons, people must follow advice on social distancing to minimise the spread of the virus.

"All parties should prioritise agreeing amicable arrangements to change move dates for individuals in this group, or where someone in a chain is in this group."

