Laila Rouass has confirmed her split from Ronnie O’Sullivan after nearly a decade together.

The former couple began dating in 2012 and got engaged the following year.

But in a statement today (February 16), Strictly star Laila revealed that the pair have called time on their romance.

Strictly star Laila Rouass has split from long term partner Ronnie O’Sullivan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laila, 50, confirmed the news in a short statement on Twitter.

The Footballers Wives actress tweeted: “After nearly ten years of love and memories, Ronnie & I have parted ways.

“Peace & love to you all Laila x.”

Laila’s post was inundated with messages of support, with one fan saying: “So shocked to hear, but I wish you both all the best in your separate journeys in life. Love & hugs.”

A second wrote: “So sorry to hear this, wishing you luck and health to you both at this reflective time.”

A third shared: “Oh no… you guys were the most amazing couple. Wish you both the very best.”

Laila, who has also featured on Holby City, previously revealed that she met Ronnie whilst house-hunting.

Appearing on Loose Women in 2018, she shared: “It happened by accident. I was shown around Ronnie’s house by his father, who told his son about meeting me.

“Ronnie called the estate agent, a friend of mine, and asked me out via her.

“When she said he was a snooker player, I said, ‘Yeah, but what does he do for a living?’ I’d never heard of him because sport doesn’t interest me at all, although Ronnie’s won me over to snooker.”

Laila opens up on ‘nightmare’ Strictly experience

Meanwhile, it comes after Laila recently lifted the lid on her Strictly experience.

The actress, who competed on the show in 2009, was previously paired with Anton Du Beke.

The pair eventually finished in fourth place.

However, Laila has since branded the show a “nightmare”.

Ronnie is best known for his successful snooker career (Credit: YouTube)

She spoke about her time on Strictly during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Radio Show.

Laila said: “Oh my god that was a nightmare, it was a nightmare! I really wanted to leave, I didn’t enjoy it.”

The actress then went on to say that she did “love the show”, but didn’t want to be on it for long.

She added: “I wanted to do Blackpool and that’s six weeks.”

But there was just one snag in Laila’s plan to get an early exit from the show – she was paired up with Anton.

“Everyone loves him,” the star pointed out.

