Lady Gaga is reportedly offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her two dogs, after they were stolen at gunpoint.

The 34-year-old singer’s dog walker was shot on Wednesday (February 24), as he took her three beloved pets out in West Hollywood.

Two of the French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen, while the third was able to get away.

Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, dog walker Ryan Fischer survived the attack.

Police previously revealed the 30-year-old was shot in the chest four times by two men in baseball caps.

Speaking to the New York Post, Gaga’s dad, Joe Germanotta, said: “We’re just sick over it, it’s really horrible.

“It’s like someone took one of your kids.”

Lady Gaga dogs: How much is the reward?

Following the attack, the singer is believed to be offering a $500,000 (£353,000) reward.

According to TMZ, Gaga is calling for the return of her dogs, “no questions asked”.

Furthermore, she is asking that all tips be sent to KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

But the hefty reward divided some fans, while others believed it “sent the wrong message”.

Gaga’s third dog Asia was able to flee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taking to Twitter, one said: “I feel for her, I truly do. But offering a 500k reward ‘no questions asked’ sends the wrong message, encourages other thugs to do the same thing and does nothing to help the investigation to catch these low life criminals.”

Another wrote: “Offering a half-million reward just incentivises more of this type of celebrity targeted violent crime. Gaga needs to rethink this strategy. She wants to reward those privately who tried to murder her employee.”

‘Too much money’

In addition, a third shared: “So Lady Gaga has offered 500k reward after her dogs were stolen and dog walker shot. Is the money a reward to get the dogs back or to find the shooter? #priorities.”

A fourth added: “Lady Gaga has set a dangerous precedent by offering such a huge reward to get her dogs back, with no questions asked. Now, no celebrity’s pets will be safe.”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “So is the reward for the dogs??? Or the shooting??”

Another asked: “I think Lady Gaga has gone a little bla bla with her half million dollar reward. What about the homeless and the starving kids. Too much money.”

Meanwhile, others were just concerned to see the singer get her dogs back.

One wrote: “My heart goes out to Lady Gaga and her dog walker! People are so cruel! I really hope her pups will return to her. This makes me so sad and angry!”

A second said: “So sad about what happened to @ladygaga and her dog. Hope she gets her babies back.”

The pop star is currently in Rome filming a movie while the Los Angeles Police Department investigate the incident.

