EastEnders star Lacey Turner pays tribute to her daughter on her first birthday

It's a year since Lacey Turner gave birth to her daughter Dusty (yes, already!). And to celebrate the occasion, she's posted a lovely tribute to the little girl on Instagram.

The EastEnders actress, 32, uploaded a photo to her page this morning, showing Dusty surrounded by birthday presents and a quite bewildering collection of colourful balloons.

Alongside it, she thanked her first-born for everything that she brings to the home they share with Lacey's husband and Dusty's father Matt Kay.

And the sentiment has gone down well with Lacey's followers, who've been falling over themselves to send their good wishes.

Birthday wishes

Lacey, who plays Stacey Slater in the BBC soap, uploaded the picture for her 374,000 fans this morning.

In it, Dusty could be seen beaming as she sat in a brand-new Mercedes ride-on, decorated with a pink birthday bow.

The actress wrote: "Happy Birthday gorgeous girl! Thank you for making our days full of love & laughter!

"May you always brighten up a room like a rainbow. Love you forever & ever my crazy funny beautiful baby."

The photo has received more than 28,000 likes, with 341 people commenting on the birthday fun.

One marvelled: "Wow you went all out. Looks amazing!"

Another said of Lacey's daughter: "Omg what a stunner! Happy 1st birthday beautiful Dusty."

And a third fan added: "Wow that's gone fast. Happy birthday little lady. Hope you have a wonderful day."

Meanwhile, the latest photo comes just weeks after Lacey shared a photo of Matt as he celebrated his birthday.

Lacey and Matt have been through their fair share of heartbreak together.

Lacey had two miscarriages before giving birth to Dusty.

Happily, though, Dusty was born healthy – and Lacey has revealed that the birth couldn't have been easier.

Lacey was a guest on Loose Women earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Appearing on Loose Women, she revealed: "I had the most unbelievable birth.

"I literally woke up with a tummy ache at two in the morning, went to the hospital at three, and I got in the bath, had her at nine and was back at home by half five cleaning my house."

