Lacey Turner posted a baby snap on social media and melted the hearts of fans, who gushed over the ‘beautiful’ photo.

On Tuesday (March 16), the soap actress, 32, took to Instagram to share her first Instagram picture of baby son Trilby.

Lacey Turner welcomed her second child in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lacey Turner share about her baby on Instagram?

The picture showed the tot snoozing on a white sleeping pod, covered in a turquoise woolen blanket.

The blanket bore his name, Trilby, in swirly white lettering.

Read more: Lacey Turner welcomes second baby with husband Matt Kay

Lacey, who plays Stacey Slater in EastEnders, didn’t put anything in the caption except for a white heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner)

What did Lacey’s fans say?

The actress’ fans flooded the comments with messages telling her how lovely the photo was and how ‘gorgeous’ her little one is.

One said: “Congratulations Lacey, he’s beautiful.”

A second commented: “How sweet. Not a care in the world.”

“Beautiful little boy,” said a third.

“Gorgeous,” wrote another fan.

Lacey and Matt are already parents to Dusty, who is one (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lacey gave birth to baby Trilby on February 3.

He is her second bay with husband Matt Kay, whom she married in 2017.

In a chat with OK! magazine, the couple said they were “completely besotted” with their new bundle of joy.

Lacey said: “Matt and I are so completely besotted with our early surprise and Dusty is so in love with her new baby brother! How lucky we all are.”

Read more: EastEnders Lacey Turner: Actress pays tribute to Jake Wood as he exits as Max Branning

Lacey and Matt announced the pregnancy in September 2020.

The couple are already parents to one-year-old Dusty.

Lacey, who also starred in the military drama Our Girl, previously called Dusty her miracle baby, following two miscarriages.

Speaking to OK! about becoming pregnant for the second time, she said: “I was over the moon. I had an inkling I was pregnant, so I took the test at home and it was positive.

“We feel so lucky to be expecting our second baby, as it took so long to get Dusty.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.