Kym Marsh shares heart-melting family photos with her dad at Strictly party amid his incurable cancer

Kym Marsh has shared a series of heart-warming photos after she hosted a glam Strictly party for her family.

She was part of this year’s ballroom dancing competition, which saw 15 couples battle it out for the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Kym was paired up with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima. Together they came sixth – and it’s the furthest Graz has ever got since joining in 2018.

Kym Marsh threw a Strictly themed party (Credit: Splash News)

Kym Marsh’s Strictly party

She threw her incredible-looking Strictly party, complete with cakes, balloons and of course, plenty of glitter.

Sharing a video and series of photos, Kym wrote: “Had ourselves a little Strictly party and it was EPIC!!

“We had glitter balls and balloons galore, light-up letters, glitter ball cakes and even team Kym lollipops!

“Thank you @go_pr_and_events for arranging this for me!!

“Also a huge thank you to @mikeyhoz for arranging all of the other final touches to the party and for arranging @extrafleureventstyling balloon wall for me. What a great future son in law I have!”

And Kym’s followers absolutely loved the party.

One fan commented: “The photo of your wonderful mum and dad truly is beautiful, your dad’s smile is precious.”

Another wrote: “Love the pic of your mum & dad. Your dad looks like he’s having a brilliant time.”

Meanwhile, a third gushed: “The pic of you and your dad and your parents laughing, my heart. Hope your dad is doing OK, I love Dave.”

The week before Kym and Graziano left Strictly, the pair both tested positive for Covid.

Actress Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity eliminated on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Kym shares dad news

Kym’s dad, who is living with incurable prostate cancer, was also rushed to hospital in the same week.

She told Tess Daly that her Strictly journey had ‘kept him going’.

Kym tearfully said: “My dad has been so proud and it’s kind of kept him going.

“When he was in hospital last week, and obviously we weren’t here, all these guys sent him videos and it meant such a lot. My grandchildren are so proud.”

Kym and Graziano were the 10th couple to be eliminated.

