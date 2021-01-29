Kym Marsh makes health plea to other women as she opens up on ‘pre-cancerous cells’ horror

Kym Marsh has made a health plea and urged other women to get a smear test after revealing she found “pre-cancerous” cells.

The former Corrie and Morning Live star, 44, opened up about her experience in a magazine column.

And she urged other women to not forget their smear tests during lockdown.

What happened to Kym Marsh and her health?

Kym wrote in her OK! magazine column: “I am someone who has had pre-cancerous cells – I’ve had them removed and, touch wood, I’m fine.

“But imagine if I hadn’t gone to that smear test at that time? You’ve got to be vigilant.”

She went on to say that stats show one in three women have missed their smear during the pandemic.

But she urged people to keep their appointments because you never know what might happen.

What else did Kym say?

Kym also said it’s important to keep up with female and general health, even though the temptation was to miss things.

Urging fellow women to keep on the ball, she said: “If you find a lump or something’s not right, you need to go to the doctor.”

And she’s been practising what she preaches: Kym is recovering from a recent hernia operation.

“I’ll go back to Corrie”

Elsewhere, Kym revealed that she would never say no to a return to Corrie.

The actress played Michelle Connor from 2006 to 2019.

“I really do miss everyone, I really miss the street,” she told ED!

“When I left I always said I’d come back one day and I will.

“I have no doubt probably one day that I’ll go back there and dip my toe back, but right now I’m far too busy at the moment.”

