Kym Marsh supported by fans as she shares news after devastating family loss

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has opened up to her Instagram followers after suffering a devastating loss.

The 47-year-old revealed last month that her dog, Barney, had died.

“Had to say goodbye to our beautiful boy Barney,” she captioned a photo of her pet on August 7. “We will miss you so much mate. Best dog ever. My heart is broken.”

For her latest update, Kym got sentimental with fans.

Kym is grieving the loss of her dog Barney (Credit: YouTube)

‘He will be missed always’

In an Instagram post shared last night (September 13), Kym shared an image of Barney’s paw print on a card with a candle burning next to it. In the same photo, a wooden box thought to contain his ashes could be seen. The box featured his name written on a plaque on top of it.

“The boy is home….. thank you so much to @vets_now Huyton for taking such good care of my beautiful Barney in his final hours and for treating us as a family with such care and compassion,” she wrote.

She continued: “Losing Barney has left a huge paw-shaped hole in our lives and he will be missed always. We love you Barney boy. You’re home now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Marsh (@marsh_kym)

‘So sorry for your loss’

While Kym’s post has been up for less than a day, it still racked up more than hundreds of comments from fans who shared their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss. Sending you lots of love xx,” one user wrote. “It’s always been so clear to see how much you all love him and how much he loved you. Forever love. Sending you lots of love Kym,” another person shared.

“Sending love and positive thoughts to you all,” a third user remarked. “Loads of love to you. It’s incredibly painful losing your pet. They are always with you in your heart,” a fourth commented.

Read more: Kym Marsh details ‘long few weeks’ following ‘split’ from husband

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.