Kym Marsh 'in tears' after online troll sickeningly 'mocks late son Archie'

Kym Marsh has become the victim of an online troll who has sickeningly mocked her late son, Archie.

The Corrie star, 43, said that she was 'left in tears' after the cruel comment.

Kym reposted the image (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Coronation Street's Kym Marsh surprises fans with new picture of grandson Teddy

Mum-of-four Kym, whose character Michelle Connor is set to exit the soap this Christmas, and ex-husband Jamie Lomas were left devastated when Archie died at 21 weeks in 2009 following a premature birth.

On Instagram, a follower left a comment but soon deleted it.

But it left Kym 'in tears' and she reposted the comment, which said: "Stop acting like your nice and kind and sweet and a sweetie Kym your nothing to Corrie and me go to heaven like you [bleep] of a son."

It wasn't long before Kym hit back and alerted her fans to the sickening message.

She wrote in response: "This person @charley_webb_biggestfan has since deleted this comment that was very cruelly left on one of my Instagram posts this morning.

I’m in tears reading this today. Something has to be done about this!

"I’m sorry, I don’t really care what people say about me, people are allowed an opinion, that’s none of my business, but to say such cruel things.

"I’m in tears reading this today. Something has to be done about this!"

Read more: Corrie's Kym Marsh used to live in a damp house full of ants before finding fame

Emmerdale star Charley Webb - whose Instagram handle the troll references - commented: "I’m absolutely disgusted at this comment."

A legion of Kym's fans rushed to support the actress.

One said: "That comment is beyond cruel and how they think it's acceptable is beyond me.

"You're both wonderful actresses, ladies and most of all mothers."

Another wrote: "This is disgusting and absolutely sick.

"I’m so sorry you had to read such a heartbreaking comment.

"Like you say have an opinion of you but to say something so personal and hurtful... well I hope they learn to be a nicer person because karma is a [bleep]."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.