Kym Marsh hits back at fan who asks if she's had Botox

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has hit back at a fan after they asked if she's had Botox.

The actress and singer, 43, shared a fresh-faced selfie on Instagram.

Looking stunning, she has a touch of make-up on.

She shared with her some 411,000 Instagram followers that she hadn't worn make-up in a while.

Kym wrote: "Actually bothered to put some makeup on! Forgot what my face can look like, as recently it looks like it's fallen off."

Kym Marsh with her former Corrie cast members (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

While many users complemented Kym on her natural beauty, one asked if she'd had work done.

"Have you had Botox?"

The user asked: "Have you had Botox or is it the filter you're using?"

Kym responded by saying that even if she had, it would have dissolved by now under lockdown.

She joked, "Well if I had had Botox it would have worn off by now, wouldn't it" along with a laughing-crying face emoji.

However, the user reassured Kym that the question was asked in earnest.

They replied: "Didn't mean it as nasty, just generally intrigued as your skin looks so smooth and wrinkle-free awesome."

"Omg Kym"

Another user joined in by writing: "Omg god Kym you can be brutally honest at times and god I love it, not going to lie.

"Always saying it as it is, you go girl."

Kym revealed back in 2018 that she was investigating anti-aging procedures after discovering she was to become a grandma.

But she stressed that she didn't feel quite ready for Botox yet.

Taking to her OK! magazine column, she wrote: "I'm trying to delay the ageing process without having to turn to Botox!

Kym Marsh with Alison King on Coronation Street (Image credit: ITV)

"I've booked myself in for a course of non-invasive firming and smoothing face treatments at a clinic in Manchester.

"Trying to delay the ageing process"

"They're supposed to knock years off you, so I'll let you know how I get on."

Kym is currently on lockdown with her daughter Polly, nine.

She is away from her boyfriend, military man Scott Ratcliffe, 32.

In her OK! column this month, she took offence to Scott being called her 'toyboy'.

The former Corrie star lamented: "I'm with a younger man. Scott is 32 and I'm almost 44, I hate when people describe him as my 'toyboy', as I think it's patronising to him!"

