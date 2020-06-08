Kym Marsh 'heartbroken' as uncle dies of coronavirus

Kym Marsh is 'heartbroken' after her uncle passed away from coronavirus and her family were not allowed to visit him in hospital.

The former Coronation Street star paid tribute to her 'amazing' uncle George who died in hospital from COVID-19.

Kym Marsh and her family are heartbroken following the death of her uncle from coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

George was the husband of Kym's mother's sister.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Kym revealed the family's heartbreak at not being able to comfort him during his final hours.

What did Kym say?

"You hear about people losing their loved ones during this time and people passing away alone in hospitals and only a few people attending their funerals," she said.

"But when it happens to you and your family, it really brings this whole thing home.

"It breaks my heart to think of him being alone in that hospital."

Video messages

The actress went on to describe her uncle as the 'life and soul of any party'.

He had been in a care home before being transferred to hospital with COVID-19, with Kym revealing she and the rest of her family hadn't been able to visit him 'in so long'.

The family did, however, record video messages for George, which kind nurses played to him before he passed away.

Memories

Sharing her memories of her uncle, former Hear'Say singer Kym recalled how George would go with her to gigs and pretend to be a bodyguard.

Kym shared her happy memories of George (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"My Uncle George was an amazing man and I have so many happy memories of him," she said.

"He was a great guy and the life and soul of any party."

Fundraiser

Kym recently took part in an online pub quiz to raise £500,000 for the NHS.

She revealed how she is 'forever in their debt', describing how the NHS saved her father from two heart attacks, as well as looking after her two premature children.

"The NHS saved my dad’s life, they saved my daughter’s life, they saved my son’s life, and they saved my life, I am forever in their debt," she said.

New show

Last week Kym announced she will be hosting a new consumer affairs show for the BBC, asking experts for guidance on dealing with the impact of coronavirus.

"Coronavirus has turned the world upside down with everyone facing huge challenges in their daily lives," Kym wrote on Instagram.

"We’ll be talking to some of the country’s leading consumer experts to get guidance and tips on everything including holidays, health, work and home.

"Airs daily at 10am for three weeks from 15th June."

