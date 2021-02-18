Kym Marsh furious as online scammers use her children to target fans

Kym Marsh appeared furious as she claimed online scammers have used her family to target fans.

The former Coronation Street star, 44, took to Instagram earlier today (February 18) to warn her followers over the fake accounts.

In a series of posts, Kym told fans to ignore and report any fake profiles pretending to be her children.

What did Kym Marsh say?

She first shared a screenshot of a profile claiming to be her daughter Emily Cunliffe, 24.

Alongside the post, Kym wrote: “This account is a massive fake!!! Stealing ALL of my daughter’s posts and photos from her real account and messaging people claiming that they have won prizes!!! Please report and block!!”

Please don’t be sucked into any scams.

The actress tagged Emily’s real account, adding: “Please don’t be sucked into any scams they may have tried to lure you into!!

“Dangerous weird people out there!!!”

And the scammers didn’t stop there.

Following her first post, Kym claimed her 25-year-old son David had also been targeted.

She went on: “This is a FAKE of my son also!!! My son’s profile is private and is @cunliffe890 and only allows people he knows to follow him!!

“This is just weird! Please block and report this also thanks for your help.”

Kym was inundated with messages of support from fans, with one saying: “I’m sorry people are doing this to your family.”

A second wrote: “People have way too much time on their hands, so sad.”

Latest on Kym Marsh return to Coronation Street

Meanwhile, last month, Kym revealed she would return to Corrie to play Michelle Connor.

Her much-loved character was last seen in December 2019.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Kym revealed a Corrie comeback could be on the cards one day.

She said: “I really do miss everyone, I really miss the street. When I left I always said I’d come back one day and I will.”

Furthermore, Kym added: “I have no doubt probably one day that I’ll go back there and dip my toe back, but right now I’m far too busy at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the star now presents Morning Live and true crime documentary Murder At My Door.

