Kym Marsh 'freaked' over intruder fears as she admits to having sleeping problems

Kym Marsh has admitted she is "freaked" after believing an intruder has tried to break into her home.

Kym, 43, has told fans of her fears after discovering her front gate was open on Sunday morning (March 29, 2020).

And to add a further twist to the tale, ex Coronation Street star Kym claims she dreamt it would happen.

Taking to Twitter, the actress told her followers: "So...something is freaking me out!

"I had a dream last night that someone told me that an intruder had come through the gate at the front of my house...

"The gate which is always shut, when I came down this morning...the gate was open!!!

"It's never just open! I'm freaked."

Psychic pal

Kym's army of fans have been quick to reassure her, with one 'psychic' pal suggesting it means something else entirely.

The lady, called Psychic Diane, told Kym: "Interesting dream... it can mean you need to keep people out but because it was open... you were spiritually told your gate was open, you have spirit energies looking after you."

Replying, former Hear'Say singer Kym said: "Knew you would know!! Thank you!!! X

But while that is one weight off her mind, Kym also admitted to another fan that she is having trouble sleeping in general.

When the man asked if anyone else was having issues kipping at the moment, she replied: "Every night!!!"

Kym is currently in isolation after displaying some of the symptoms of coronavirus.

She had been due to host BBC One's The One Show less than a fortnight ago but was forced to pull out.

Missing Teddy

Along with cancelling work commitments, her isolation also means she cannot see her 10-month-old grandson Teddy.

Kym's daughter Emilie gave birth to Teddy last May, making Kym a grandmother at just 42, and she misses him desperately.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kym has shared an adorable video of Teddy bouncing up and down to music.

She wrote: "Missing my grandson so very much!!!

"Thank god for the photos and videos I get from @emilieecunliffe.x and @mikeyhoz this is my fave this week!

"The boy has moves!! 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️ miss you Teddy 😢❤️."

