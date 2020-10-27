Kym Marsh delights fans as she shows off stunning hair transformation

Kym Marsh has unveiled a breathtaking new hair colour and cut.

The former Coronation Street actress, 44, debuted her new look on BBC Morning Live.

Kym chopped her usually shoulder length locks down to a chic bob.

And she’s even had some new caramel coloured highlights sprinkled in for good measure.

Taking to Instagram, she updated her fans on her new look.

Kym Marsh has rocked mid-length hair for years (Credit: SplashNews)

Kym is rocking a brand new look

Sharing in view of her some 446,000 followers, she posted: “Love my new hair by my wonderful bestie @vincent_allenby he is a genius!!!”

And this was then followed up with her on set at BBC Morning Live with co-host Gethin Jones: “Well….yesterday was an absolute blast!!! Thank you for all of your support on our first show @bbcmorninglive Join myself and @gethincjones and our amazing team again at 9.15 @bbcone x.”

Viewers rushed to congratulate the singer turned television star on her chic do.

One user commented: “Love it, it suits you shorter. I always liked it when you had the bob when you was first behind the bar at rovers return. Always looks so healthy. X”

And fans are loving her new BBC show

While another user praised: “Honestly suits you so much. You’re looking more and more gorgeous.”

And a third user exclaimed: “Gorgeous!!! This length really suits you!!!”

Meanwhile others commented on how much they enjoyed seeing her on the BBC.

One user gushed: “Brilliant Kym, your personality brightened up the morning even when covering important topics xx.”

While another reiterated: “That is a lovely photo Kym well done and I’m very proud of you and you always look so beautiful.”

Kym’s new hair looks so very chic! (Credit: BBC)

Although viewers enjoyed Kym’s look and Morning Live debut, many others criticised the show’s set.

Dozens took to Twitter to moan about the ‘old-fashioned’ set-up.

For example one viewer complained: “Anyone else think the set on @BBCMorningLive looks like someone’s raided your great grandma’s front parlour nicked the furniture and plonked it in what I can only guess is a spare broom cupboard for a studio!”



And another user lamented: “Why does the set of the new #MorningLive set look like a time warp from the 1950’s?

“Are the @BBC trying to tell us we’ve now officially gone back 70 years now this sham of a government are destroying everything we had progressed to?

“Brown isn’t a good look guys.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.