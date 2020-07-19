Kym Marsh defended by fans after her boyfriend is mistaken for son

Fans rushed to defend Kym Marsh after she was mistaken for having dinner with her son.

The former Coronation Street actress, 44, enjoyed a swish night out with her love, Army Major Scott Ratcliff, 32.

However, after she posted a snap of her with Scott on Instagram, a couple of users questioned if he was her son.

One user asked: "Is that your son?" and another commented: "Your son is handsome."

Kym appeared thrilled to be on a date night with her hunky man (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fortunately many of her fans hit back and defended the mum-of-four.

One ardent user posted: "As if anyone would look at this pic and perceive it's Kym with her son??!!

Read more: Harvey Price shares heartwarming message from hospital

"He looks no bloody younger than her ffs. She’s stunning and he’s a lucky man."

Another argued: "Clearly he doesn’t look like her son, buy some glasses peeps! Stunning lady!"

Other users gushed over what an attractive couple they make.

A fan praised: "Fab looking couple" and another complimented: "A Gorgeous couple enjoy your night."

Kym and Scott met through an introduction by a mutual friend.

Kym played Michelle Connor on Corrie for over a decade (Credit: ITV)

Anthony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, gave her Scott's number.

The pair texted for weeks before meeting - as Scott was away on duty.

Dating since July 2018, she opened up to July 2018 about their blossoming romance to OK! magazine.

She said that they even attended a military ball with Anthony and his partner.

Read more: Paul O'Grady on three heart attacks - 'I'm a timebomb'

She said: "Antony was the one who set Scott and I up in the first place and he's very pleased with himself as he can see how happy we both are.

"He's done a good job as Scott’s great fun and I feel like I can truly be myself with him.

"The four of us left at around midnight and ended up dancing in our finest at New York New York in Manchester's Gay Village until the early hours."

Kym left Coronation Street in December of last year. She played popular character Michelle Connor for 14 years.

She said on This Morning that she was ready for new projects: "I just thought I’d quite like to try my hand at something else.

"I’m always one who loved a bit of a challenge, and so, there you go.

“I just, you know, it comes a time when you’re part of such a huge show and you play that character for so many years."

Kym has already starred in a theatre production and hosted several television shows since exiting the ITV soap.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.