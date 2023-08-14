Kym Marsh announces her daughter has got married: ‘I couldn’t be more proud!’

Kym Marsh has shared that her daughter Emilie, who she’s been starring in the Take That musical Greatest Days, has got married to fiancé Mikey Hoszowskyj in a new Instagram post.

Kym, who currently hosts Morning Live and stars on Waterloo Road, revealed the happy news yesterday (August 13), writing: “So this happened!!! My beautiful princess married her prince and I couldn’t be more proud!! Introducing the new Mr & Mrs Hoszowskyj. Picture exclusive only in Hello! on sale tomorrow.”

Kym and daughter Emilie have been starring in the Take That musical Greatest Days together (Credit: Splash News)

Followers shared their congratulations

Alongside the caption, she shared a cute photo of the newly-married couple smiling from the wedding day. And followers were quick to send their congratulations to the newlyweds. One said: “Beautiful picture you must be very proud. Love a good wedding.”

Another, making reference to the family resemblance, replied: “She’s your double! Congratulations to them both.”

Toastmaster Nigel Parry also commented, saying: “Great day, lovely people. Delighted to have been involved.”

Emilie is Kym‘s second-oldest child, born in 1997 after Kym’s relationship with Dave Cunliffe. Kym became a grandmother for the first time in 2019 when Emilie, then 21, gave birth to son Teddy.

Just over two years later, in November 2021, Emilie got engaged to Mikey after he proposed during her 24th birthday celebrations.

“Now forever to go”

Emilie shared the same photo as her mother on her own Instagram, too, and revealed that the wedding happened earlier this month with the caption: “We did it. 04/08/23 we said I do, now forever to go.”

She told Hello!: “It was so special to have my mum with me. She cried her eyes out the first time she saw me in my dress.” Meanwhile, Kim said: “I couldn’t be any prouder. I watched Emilie’s first child be born and now she’s my first child to marry. It’s an emotional time: my baby girl is getting married!”

Emilie (left), pictured with Kym in 2015, has a son, Teddy (Credit: Splash News)

The couple’s wedding came around the time Kym shared the sad news that she lost her dog, Barney. She wrote on Instagram last week: “Had to say goodbye to our beautiful boy Barney. We will miss you so much mate. Best dog ever. My heart is broken.”

And earlier this year Kym split from her third husband, Scott Ratcliff, who she married in October 2021. The former Hear’Say singer was married to Jack Ryder from 2002 to 2009, and then to Jamie Lomas from 2012 to 2014.

